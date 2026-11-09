I was kind of obsessed with watching reels about kittens. I loved their naughtiness and innocence, their sprightly movements and fights for food, until I realised that their innocence was the work of AI. I still watch them, but with less interest and less involvement. For me, AI-generated kittens are still passable, but I wouldn’t touch an AI-written book even with a long pole.

Nearly a year ago, I had a call from a long-time friend who excitedly told me that “we are finally going to write a novel.” We? I thought. Hadn’t it always been “I”? How “I” couldn’t get started, how “I” couldn’t get the plot right, how “I” couldn’t get off the writer’s block, and how “I” couldn’t get the story moving. And all of a sudden it was “we”. I thought he was going to co-author the book with his wife, who, to the best of my knowledge, dreamed of writing a whodunit herself while he was interested in nothing but historical novels. As someone who believes that writing is, and has to be, a solo act, I cautioned him about the co-authoring venture, telling him how differences could crop up, outlooks could clash, and styles could jar. He asked me not to worry; his co-author was not his better half but AI. I had a change of heart and told him he should consider writing the book with his wife instead; at least she is human. He said his wife had also started to write her own novel, and she was relying as much on AI as him. They were, in fact, in a race, and she was already in the final chapter while he had just crossed the halfway mark. “Maybe AI likes women better,” he joked. My response was cold and cynical, but I appreciated the fact that at least he was honest about relying on AI.