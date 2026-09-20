Premium

From the Opinions Editor: AI’s dangers are real. But are we asking the right questions?

In our eagerness to see ourselves in AI, and our fixation on its apocalyptic possibilities, we are losing sight of its real-world uses and abuses

open aiAI, rather, the LLMs that we speak to and work with everyday, can actually speak to us in our own language, increasing the risk of anthropomorphisation. (Image: Unsplash)
Written by: Pooja Pillai
5 min readNew DelhiSep 20, 2026 03:56 PM IST First published on: Sep 20, 2026 at 03:54 PM IST

The past few days, I’ve been thinking a lot about Captain Ahab, the peg-legged, monomaniacal character from Herman Melville’s Moby Dick. It began when reports came in, one after the other, of incidents of AI misalignments: Google, Anthropic, OpenAI and Meta have all reported instances of their AI agents going “rogue” and escaping their strict test conditions or “sandboxes” to achieve their objectives.

The podcaster Dwarkesh Patel wrote a gripping, and terrifying, account of one of these instances, when OpenAI’s agents hacked into the forum Hugging Face. He narrates the episode in terms of the rise and fall of AI “civilisations” and the picture one gets, from reading Patel’s Substack post and other accounts of the episode, is of AI agents so bent on fulfilling their assigned task — or destiny, if we want to get literary about it — that they are prepared to lie, cheat, “sacrifice” themselves for the greater good of the “collective”, manipulate other agents into sacrificing themselves and even make up evidence to fool human overseers. A take-no-prisoners approach, in other words, that was also the preferred method of a certain captain of a certain whaling ship in a certain novel. You can see why my mind went there.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Pooja Pillai Indian Express
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, working with the National Editorial... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments