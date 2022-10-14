Agenda for Indian communists: Unite against BJP, form a front of secular, Left forces

The 24th party congress of the Communist Party of India begins at Vijayawada on October 14, while the country is engaged in discussions on the 2024 general elections. The party congress, attended by 900 delegates representing more than 6.5 lakh party members, is the highest platform for meaningful deliberation in the CPI.

The CPI is a party that functions on the basis of inner-party democratic principles. The congress is a forum for criticism and self-criticism. It is quite difficult to understand for political observers who are familiar only with right-wing parties where inner-party elections revolve around those at the top of the hierarchy. Hence, sensation-mongers may be a bit disappointed with the party congress.

After a long interlude, fraternal delegates from 17 countries are expected to attend the party congress. It’s a mild retort to the propaganda that communism is dead and gone from the world. Discussion over the Political Resolution, which is the guiding document of the party’s policy until the next party congress, is a major agendum. The Resolution has been drafted and presented for national debate well in advance. The party congress will also discuss the Organisation Report and the Political Review Report with due importance. The congress is set to elect a new National Council and leadership. The party is committed to both the continuity of experience and a youthful perspective.

In order to safeguard the secular foundation of the nation and ameliorate the living conditions of the common man, the CPI has to work with redoubled energy. The party congress will prepare it to take up this task. The RSS-controlled BJP government at the Centre is undermining the basic structure of the Constitution. The lofty promise of a $5-trillion economy is coming to nought. The GDP growth rate, predicted to be 9 per cent in January, has nosedived to 6.8 per cent. The inflation rate stands at an alarming 7.41 per cent. While chanting the mantra of Swadeshi, the government is kowtowing to foreign capital. Public sector banks and insurance companies are being sold off to foreign and domestic monopolies.

A divisive politics, anchored on communal hatred, is the BJP’s prime election strategy – one that seems to be the core of its 2024 election strategy. Combatting the BJP’s game plan is the major responsibility of secular and democratic forces. For that purpose, a broad-based coalition of secular, democratic, and Left parties should emerge. The CPI has presented this agenda with clarity for national debate.That is why parties of the extreme right loathe the CPI and secular parties appreciate it.The coming days are bound to see intense political battles. If secular forces fall in this battle, it will be a severe blow to India. The opponents have been identified, it’s now the moment to evolve the strategy to defeat communal forces.

The 24th party congress is set to evolve an action plan to strengthen the CPI and the Left alliance. A reunification of the communist movement based on principles — cutting across party lines all over India — is the proclaimed stand of the CPI.

A strategy is needed to win any political battle. Equally important is the organisation to implement it. Ho Chi Minh, a leader of the international communist movement and heroic son of Asian soil, stated: “A party without ideology is a tree without roots and a party without organisation is a tree without fruits”. On the occasion of the 24th party congress of the CPI, the Indian communist stands worthy of the teachings of Uncle Ho.

The writer is the leader of the Communist Party of India in the Rajya Sabha