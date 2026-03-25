On February 28, India took a decisive and historic step in public health with the nationwide launch of Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination for adolescent girls. This signals India’s commitment to eliminating cervical cancer, a disease that is easily preventable, yet continues to claim thousands of lives every year.

Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer among women, with approximately 6,60,000 new cases and 3,50,000 deaths occurring each year. While many high-income countries have controlled cervical cancer rates through screening and vaccination programmes, it still remains high in India.

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India bears one of the heaviest burdens globally. Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Indian women and third most common cancer, overall, in the country. Each year, India reports more than 78,000 new cases and almost 43,000 deaths.

Most cervical cancers are caused by an infection of the genital tract, with the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). Hence, unlike many other cancers, the risk of developing cervical cancer can be modified and reduced. The risks for this include early age of marriage, early initiation of sexual activity, multiple pregnancies, tobacco use, poor genital hygiene, all of which are related to increased chances of infection. Most of these risk factors can be addressed through awareness, screening, and vaccination.

The WHO has declared cervical cancer as the first cancer to be eliminated globally. It has set a clear elimination target: Reducing the cancer rate to fewer than 4 new cases per 1,00,000 women per year. The WHO’s global elimination efforts outline the “90–70–90” strategy: 90 per cent of girls to be fully vaccinated with HPV vaccine by age 15; 70 per cent of women to be screened with a high-performance test at ages 30 and above, and 90 per cent of women identified with disease to receive appropriate treatment. India’s vaccination launch is a crucial step towards achieving these targets.

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HPV vaccines have a strong global safety record. The most commonly seen side effects are mild pain, redness or swelling in the arm where the shot is given. Very rarely the vaccinated girl may feel dizzy for a short time, just like with other vaccines.

The cervical cancer vaccine was first licensed 20 years ago, and has undergone rigorous scrutiny and evaluation post its licensure. Over 140 countries around the world have implemented vaccination against HPV infections. The data from millions of doses administered worldwide has confirmed its safety and effectiveness.

The most significant evidence over the past decade came from studies that demonstrated that even a single dose of HPV vaccine provides long-term protection. There are over 15 year-long clinical trials, and follow-up studies, of which the Tata Memorial Centre has also been a part of, have proven that a single dose of HPV vaccine ensures safe, effective and long-term protection in Indian populations against cervical cancers. This research strengthens the confidence in successfully implementing this large-scale vaccination programme.

Around the world, cervical cancer rates have been declining due to improved awareness, screening and vaccination. However, progress is not uniform. In India, urban areas have shown some decline due to factors such as improved hygiene, yet large rural and underserved populations continue to be present with advanced cervical cancer disease.

Global experience teaches us that progress in cervical cancer control can stall if vaccination coverage is not ensured. In some countries that had significantly reduced cervical cancer burden, gaps in immunisation or disruptions in public health programmes have shown resurgence of cervical cancer cases. Elimination requires sustained efforts and ensuring widespread coverage of HPV vaccination.

India’s decision to introduce HPV vaccination is scientifically sound, cost-effective, and an ethical-moral imperative. It is a step towards ensuring a healthy female population. Combined with strengthened screening programmes and assured treatment access, vaccination can dramatically reduce the suffering caused by cervical cancer within the span of a generation.

The writer is professor and deputy director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai. Views are personal