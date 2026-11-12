By Thomas Mathew

The near-universal euphoria that followed the Republican Party’s drubbing in the US midterm elections was unusual. What made this election different was that it was, in effect, a referendum on Donald Trump. Never mind that he had invited such a verdict

by exhorting his supporters to vote, saying, “Pretend I’m on the ballot.”

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It was not the biggest midterm defeat in American history. Nor was Trump necessarily the least popular president the country has had. Franklin D Roosevelt, regarded as one of America’s greatest presidents, saw his party lose 81 seats in the House, 8 in the Senate, and 11 governorships in 1938. Barack Obama lost 63 House seats in 2010. Harry Truman and Bill Clinton also suffered major midterm reverses, with their parties losing control of both chambers of Congress. He is also not the least popular US president. Of the five who had lower ratings than Trump, Truman’s was lower than the incumbent’s by 12 percentage points.

What, then, makes this defeat so consequential? It is the extent to which Trump had made himself the central issue in an election that was formally about Congress. A year ago, despite his political bravado, the prospect of such a repudiation seemed remote.

Institutional Restraint and the Power of the Veto

Trump had become a political wrecking ball, undermining the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and the long-standing partnership with Canada, which the US State Department has described as the world’s most comprehensive trading relationship. His disregard for established alliances and conventions, however, was only one part of the discontent.

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The war with Iran, launched alongside Israel in February, and the economic consequences of his tariff policies appear to have been decisive factors in the Republican defeat. The conflict drove up energy prices, adding to the pressure on American households already struggling with the cost of living. Tariffs further aggravated inflationary anxieties, while retaliatory trade measures and higher input costs hurt sections of American agriculture.

An analysis of voting patterns in farming-dependent counties found that Trump received an average of 77.7 per cent of the vote in these areas in 2024. The rising fuel, fertiliser and other input costs particularly affected them. The rise in the cost of petrol by over 40 per cent and diesel by 60 per cent since the beginning of the Iran war hit them hard. The increase in prices and loss of market on account of tariffs and trade wars of Trump further aggravated their problem.

Internal Shifting Sands: The Republican Dilemma

Trump had promised to keep America out of foreign wars and to make the country affordable again. The contrast between those promises and the reality of an expanding conflict and rising living costs proved damaging. The election was also a judgement on a style of government that appeared to place personal authority above institutional restraint. Concerns about corruption and the state of American democracy added to the discontent.

Will this electoral rebuke chastise Trump? Unlikely. Even as the scale of the defeat became apparent, he responded defiantly, displaying a cap emblazoned with the word “VETO”. It was a reminder that, despite losing Congress, he retains the powers of the presidency. But the political landscape has changed. The Democrats will control both chambers, chair congressional committees, scrutinise government expenditure and investigate the administration. They can issue subpoenas, obstruct legislation and, in the Senate, block presidential nominations. They cannot, however, override a presidential veto without the constitutionally required two-thirds majority in both chambers.

The most consequential change may be within the Republican Party itself. Its legislators may become less fearful of opposing Trump, particularly as his appeal among the wider electorate has been called into question. The fate of Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Tom Rice of South Carolina, who lost their Republican primaries in 2022 after Trump campaigned against them, had served as a warning to dissenters. That fear may now begin to recede.

Strategic Recalibration: Implications for New Delhi

Yet, it would be premature to conclude that Trump has lost his hold over the Republican base. His influence over primary voters and his ability to shape the party’s internal choices may survive this defeat. The distinction is important: A president can lose the wider electorate without immediately losing control of his political party.

Trump, who is acutely conscious of his legacy, may increasingly rediscover the virtues of compromise. He had demonstrated a willingness to reach across the aisle even before his party lost the House in 2018. In September 2017, he surprised Republican leaders by striking an agreement with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer on a short-term debt-ceiling extension, government funding and hurricane relief. After the 2018 midterm setback, he continued to demonstrate this pragmatism by supporting and signing the bipartisan First Step Act on criminal justice reform in December that year. The self-proclaimed deal-maker may find that negotiation, rather than confrontation, is the more effective way to secure legislative achievements during his remaining two years.

For India, the implications are less straightforward. A weakened Trump may be anxious to demonstrate that he can still deliver trade agreements and economic gains for his domestic constituency. This could create an opportunity for New Delhi to negotiate from a position of greater confidence. If India holds its ground on issues vital to its economic interests, a President eager to secure a visible deal may prove more willing to compromise. But there is no guarantee: An embattled Trump could equally resort to greater pressure to demonstrate that he remains in command.

The Iran conflict presents a far more difficult dilemma. Having committed substantial political capital to the war, Trump cannot easily withdraw without facing questions about its purpose and outcome. A negotiated settlement that addresses Iran’s nuclear programme and restores freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would be preferable. Yet, the temptation to escalate military pressure rather than accept an outcome that could be portrayed as a retreat cannot be discounted.

The American electorate has not ended Trump’s presidency, nor has it necessarily ended Trumpism. It has, however, reminded the country that no president should be beyond scrutiny or institutional restraint. A Trump constrained by checks and balances would offer considerably more hope for the world than an unrestrained Trump.

Mathew, a former bureaucrat, is an author and strategic analyst