scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi

The poet wrote: “Tu badle hue waqt ki pehchan banega, Insaan ki aulad hai insaan banega”. As Salman Rushdie fights for his life, we are nowhere close

Written by Kaushik Das Gupta |
Updated: August 13, 2022 2:18:49 pm
Author Salman Rushdie (AP photo)

Tu Hindu Banega Na Musalman Banega

Insaan ki aulad hai, insaan banega (You will grow up neither Hindu nor Muslim, The only identity you will have will be that of a human)

Sahir Ludhianvi’s lines, given a soothing quality by Mohammad Rafi’s voice, come to me as I read about the horrific attack that has left writer Salman Rushdie battling for his life. In recent years, I have reprised the lines many times – when Mohammed Ahlaq was lynched, when communally-frenzied mobs burnt down houses and took more than 50 lives in northeast Delhi, and after the numerous incidents that have virtually normalised hatred in the country. But I can’t also help turning Sahir’s call for humanity when debates over how to express community identity and restrictions on individual choice rent the air, not just in the country but in other parts of the world – these are times when even choices on food and dress are embattled.

As a non-believer, who leans towards atheism, I am perhaps an outsider of sorts to these conversations. Why should anyone distant to – and I dare say, critical, at times even irreverent towards – religion even have a stake in such matters? But then the almost primal urge to question identities takes over. History tells us that just as humans have forged identities, they have also tried to push at the boundaries of these relationships, and find faults with them. The genealogy of heresy is nearly as old as that of religion. For, as Sahir wrote, “qudrat ne to banaai thi ek hi duniya hamne use Hindu aur Musalmaan banaayaa” (Nature made the world, it’s we humans who create Hindus and Muslims). And on another occasion, “Aasmaan pey hai Khuda, aur zameen pey hum/ Aaj kal woh is taraf dekhta hai kum” (God lives in the skies, we on Earth. These days, he looks rarely at us)

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Artists and writers – Rushdie, for instance – have at times made their craft the oracle for apostasy. Unsurprisingly opprobrium has followed. Not just from the savants of religions. But, also from fellow artists. In a well-known war of words in the pages of The Guardian, John Le Carre referred to Rushdie’s Satanic Verses, and said, “there is no law in life or nature that says great religions may be insulted with impunity.”

Also Read |Explained: Fatwa, death threats, exile – how one book changed Salman Rushdie’s life

There was much that was salient about Le Carre’s criticism, particularly his plea for empathy for religious beliefs, and his calling out of the advocates of artists’ freedom for being blinkered towards the power relations that push people to violence to “defend” their belief – though the leanings of Rushdie’s assailant are not clear, he has lived with death threats from more than 30 years now. But calls for a suspension of criticism of religious beliefs, especially that of the more embattled ones, speak of a deficit in today’s world. It tells of the lack of safeguard, for which modernity, at best, sought to provide fleeting advocacy: The freedom for the heretic to speak her mind. A few weeks ago, her party, the TMC, distanced itself from Mahua Moitra’s comments on goddess Kali after the MP had supported a heretical take on the deity. The unwritten manifesto of tolerance today has very little space for the apostate.

Heretics, of course, have not always been unspiritual. In fact, spirituality, they have been at the core of some of the most trenchant criticism of the power practices and the forced boundaries between people that religions often create. The Bengali mendicant, Lalon Fakir, for instance, sang, “Shunnot dile hoy musholman/Narir tobe ki hoy bidhan/Bamun chini poita proman/Bamni chini ki prokare”. (Circumcision marks a Muslim man, what then marks a Muslim woman? One can recognise the Brahmin by the sacred thread. But how do I recognise the Brahmin woman?)

Advertisement

Lalon was born about the time the East India Company conquered Bengal and by the time he breathed his last – after a life of more than 100 years – an attenuated form of modernity was taking shape in India, as in many other parts of the colonised world. It seems in the more than two hundred years between Lalon Fakir and Rushdie, societies have lost the ability to take offence to religion. The heretic has paid the price.

Also Read |In India, it has become easy to attack cultural artefacts: Salman Rushdie

This is, of course, not to trace the lineage of Rushdie’s criticism to Sufi-influenced thinkers like Lalon. They lived in different epochs and writing in English, in any case, bestows privileges of its own. Codes and norms governing behaviour towards religion are different today, and increasingly fraught. Lines between blasphemy or irreverence and bigotry are not always clear. Perhaps they never were. But in times, when narratives of hatred seek to widen schisms between communities, how does own protect the critic – like Rushdie – caught in the crossfire? Is it by an appeal to suspend criticism, like Le Carre who described the Satanic verses as “pointless”? Or is it by looking at the auteur’s heresy as something as elemental to humankind as the belief in religion so that the language of toleration finds a way to embrace the apostate? In 1959 in the wake of decolonisation and socialist experiments in several parts of the world, Sahir – a Communist himself who wrote several songs critiquing religion — talked of that possibility: “Tu badle hue waqt ki pehchan banega, Insaan ki aulad hai insaan banega” (You will be the marker of a new age. One in which the progeny of a human has no identity but that of a human).

As Rushdie fights for his life, we are nowhere close.

kaushik.dasgupta@expressindia.com

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 02:01:58 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Explained: The four Bills passed recently by Haryana Assembly on water, G...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry
Know Your City

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
ExpressBasics

How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement