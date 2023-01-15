After Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, will the new diaspora be welcome next year?

Written by Tanmay Misra

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2023 is over. Someone should examine: Why such interest in the diaspora? A part of me wonders if this supposedly discrete group represents some kind of fantasy. Diaspora is at once an object of desire: Both wish-fulfilment to leave behind an apparently recalcitrant India for greener pastures, as well as a tether to roots that cannot seem to be severed.

Diaspora can also be an object of renunciation. This is a less-commemorated affair. Here the logic goes that the diaspora is “our own” only to the extent that they meet certain criteria. On the occasion that the resident Indian disagrees with the diaspora, the former transform themselves into the authentic native, while casting the latter off as an abject foreigner, too at a distance to weigh in on India’s domestic debates.

In what amounts to a curious projection, it is the anglicised local who is most keen to levy this allegation. The diaspora, in their view, are guilty of romanticisation, or worse, of critique. “India welcomes those who further India’s pride across the globe,” reads one street advertisement for the 2023 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Pride is apparently opposed to debate and not its corollary. Meanwhile, the local claims both the ostensible purity of the native as well as the conspicuous consumption of the foreigner. So in which diaspora do these “authentic Indians” recognise themselves? Which will the government fête as its own?

Growing up between India and North America, I have met a number of diaspora Indians. Some of them are exceptionally talented. Others wish to make money. Many have their own particular attachment to the subcontinent though, however hazy and phantasmagoric it may be. To them, “India” can either be the remainder of what cannot be assimilated abroad or a card to play in the West’s identity politics.

I say this about those outside India, but perhaps this diaspora is not much different from the well-to-do set “back home”. A home-grown diaspora, as it were. These people too live at a distance from a place called “India”, which they fetishise as infallible or denounce as irredeemable, an obstacle to more fruits of market liberalisation. They venture from Bombay as tourists to Banaras whose “folksy” charm they find exotic or spiritually genteel. Like those abroad, the home-grown diaspora too represents a narrow slice of the pie and yet is imagined to speak for India writ large.

And there is real pleasure in representing India, even from abroad. Perhaps especially so, for nowadays, it is the distance that seems to afford a chance to affirm India — a certain idea of India anyway, one that seems to have lost its hold inside the country. Maybe we all hold an “India” at a distance in our heads. Who, after all, can claim intimacy with a country of this scale? Who can so confidently lay claim to mastering all its nooks and crannies? Maybe we are all in some ways Indian diaspora, for there is always an “India” that is unknown, an India that is somehow out there somewhere, and not ready at hand.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas has more clarity on these lofty issues. Its plenaries are concerned with the role of youth in innovation, healthcare, and cottage industries. The metaphysics of who constitutes the diaspora is here rendered into familiar, technical matters. The finance minister has remarked that remittances rose to about $100 billion in 2022. Definitions seem less urgent when there is the prospect of financial valuation. Besides, “inside”, “outside” — isn’t it by now a truism to say that there are porous boundaries in today’s porous world? Maybe. But it is hard to keep the doors shut on some things while seeking to open them for others. I sympathise with the modern politician who is faced with this impossible task. “Pravasis are wearing foreign labels, drinking scotch, Russian vodka, eating Italian and Thai food. What is Make in India??,” reads one comment on an article about the event. Pravasis have a long way to go should we wish they become only fit for purpose and never a thorn in one’s side.

So, there is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as an investment promotion exercise, and there is Pravasi Bharatiya Divas as a rhetorical exercise. There was no shortage of pomp and flourish around the event. The diaspora is reminded of their importance to India’s future. All this at a time when we read that Indians are leaving the country in greater numbers. And that the OCI scheme is being downgraded. The more India is looking to become a great power on the world stage, the more some of its ability to do so seems to be draining from within. It may be that the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas seeks to paper over this contradiction: Things are okay, we are reassured, for the diaspora too will have their ghar wapasi.

But as we wait for the second coming of the NRI, whither India? We read in the papers of a churn in the country. There is a churn going on in the diaspora too. Those born abroad had earlier narrowed their heritage to Bollywood, samosas, and university bhangra groups. Now they look to India with fresh eyes. We come from a Subcontinent with a rich and checkered history, they tell me. And we cherish its diversity, hoping it remains vibrant. Many of us who have grown up outside of India wish only the best for its people and its government. Only the best. We perceive our own fate as bound up with that of the country. There is a hold India has in its absence whose call can be moving. I’ll admit there’s a touch of romance here — please allow me this, for it eases the sight of bearing witness to India when it doesn’t prosper.

Yes, there is a new diaspora in the offing. Whether it will be welcome at the next Pravasi Bharatiya Divas remains to be seen.

The writer is a person of Indian origin who works on issues of the diaspora