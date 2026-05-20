For Bengal, saffron is not merely the colour of a flag, a party, or a political season. It is the colour of tapasya, sacrifice, learning, courage, surrender and service. With the formation of Bengal’s first BJP government, there is a need to welcome this moment with dignity, maturity, and hope. If Bengal has chosen a new path, that path must serve every Bengali — Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, believer, non-believer, rich, poor, rural, urban, tribal, refugee, worker, farmer, student, mother, teacher, and child. The true saffron spirit does not humiliate. It uplifts. It does not divide society into enemies. It awakens it to duty. For too long, the word “saffron” has been misunderstood in Bengal. To speak of Hindu identity was often called communal. But history tells another story.

Bengal was one of the great saffron centres of India. It was the land of Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, Nader Nimai of Navadvipa, who carried the message of bhakti through naam-sankirtan. Bengal was the land of Sadhak Ramprasad Sen, whose songs to Maa Kali entered the heart of every Bengali home. Bengal was the land of Bama Khyapa of Tarapith, the wild lover of Maa Tara, who reminded society that spirituality is not always polished, polite, and comfortable. Bengal was the land of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, whose life at Dakshineswar became a living commentary on the harmony of religions. From Sri Ramakrishna came Swami Vivekananda, who carried Bengal’s saffron to the world. His saffron was not escapism. It was strength, service, and character. This is the saffron Bengal must remember.