At two in the morning, in a rolling sea, a warship’s machinery has a defect. On a ridge in Ladakh, a radar goes dark. On a flight line, an aircraft is grounded by a fault that few technicians can trace. The repair depot and manufacturer’s support are far away. Someone on the spot must find the fault and put things right.

In the Indian Navy, that person was often a member of a specialised cadre, the artificers. He began with four years of apprenticeship and spent much of the next two decades acquiring the judgement of a Chief Artificer: Knowing how machinery behaved at sea, in rough weather, and not merely how the manual said it should. Agnipath has brought technical entry under the same four-year tenure as everyone else. The old apprenticeship alone lasted as long as an Agniveer’s entire engagement.

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On November 4, the Union Cabinet approved a second, two-year engagement for the 75 per cent of Agniveers otherwise due to leave after four years. For some 18,000 Agniveers approaching discharge, this is welcome relief, and the government deserves credit. But the decision changes the scheme more fundamentally than the assurance of its continuity suggests.

Agnipath rested on three propositions: Rapid turnover would lower the forces’ average age; limiting regular absorption to 25 per cent would restrain pension liabilities; and the remaining 75 per cent would return to civilian life with savings, skills and preferential employment.

The revision unsettles all three. If most Agniveers now serve six years before entering regular service, the intended age profile and pension savings require recalculation.

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Civilian reintegration is no clearer. The Chief of Defence Staff suggests that wider opportunities within the forces remove the need for reserved vacancies in the police and paramilitary forces. Yet regular absorption remains conditional. Those rejected after six years will enter the civilian job market two years older, potentially without the employment support originally promised.

Military effectiveness depends on recruits becoming skilled operators, supervisors and eventually the junior leaders on whom units rely. Each step beyond Seaman, Rifleman or Aircraftsman brings greater competence, responsibility and authority. The badges signify a professional progression, not merely seniority.

An Agniveer cannot advance through this structure during the initial engagement. By year six, a batchmate absorbed at four will have spent two years in regular service, with access to professional courses, promotion opportunities and the accompanying pay progression. The Cabinet promises unspecified “seniority benefits” for those serving a second engagement, though the CDS says they will rank below the 25 per cent first chosen. It leaves unclear whether they will enjoy comparable opportunities for training, advancement and remuneration.

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Technical trades expose a deeper change. The former Artificer Apprentice entered after Class XII and underwent four years of naval apprenticeship before progressing through an established technical career. The new Agniveer (Apprentice) arrives with a three-year civilian engineering diploma, receives naval training and must subsequently qualify for regular service. The difference lies not simply in educational qualifications, but in how the Navy develops and retains technical competence. A diploma provides the foundations; mastery of a warship’s machinery comes through sustained training, experience and responsibility.

There is a legal dimension too. In Ex Navy Direct Entry Artificers Association v Union of India (2018), the Honourable Supreme Court noted that the four-year apprenticeship of Apprentice Entry Artificers had been counted towards pension eligibility. The judgment does not govern Agnipath, but underscores why the distinction between training, engagement and pensionable service matters. Will an Agniveer’s years before regular enrolment count towards qualifying service, or will the pension clock begin only upon absorption?

Chris Demchak’s Military Organizations, Complex Machines explains why technical competence becomes more consequential as equipment grows sophisticated. Complex machines demand specialised knowledge that cannot be readily replaced. The Indian Navy invests years developing such expertise, which civilian and foreign employers readily value. Former artificers have served in Oman’s royal yacht fleet and air force.

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Agnipath itself recognises the need for exceptions, exempting certain medical technical cadres whose professional skills take years to develop. Avionics, radar maintenance and marine engineering demand comparable rigour. Having served as Class Authority for naval aviation, I wonder how those responsible for technical standards reconcile shortened career pathways with the demands of safety, reliability and operational readiness.

The Cabinet cites an objective assessment but does not show whether Agnipath has delivered the force structure, competence or savings promised. Christopher Paparone’s The Sociology of Military Science reminds us that military reforms must be examined through evidence and their consequences, not merely their stated intentions.

The assessment belongs before the Parliament’s Standing Committee on Defence. Retention should reflect the requirements of individual services and trades, with appropriate protection for technical cadres. Six-year selection criteria must be published early. Second-engagement Agniveers need access to professional training and advancement, alongside clarity on how their service counts towards promotion, qualifying service and pension. Seniority alone cannot settle these questions.

Agnipath was conceived as military reform, not simply a recruitment contract. Its revision must, therefore, be judged by what it does to the institution and its capacity to fight the nation’s wars.

The armed forces can purchase sophisticated machines. They cannot purchase the years of experience needed to understand them. That competence must be grown, and four years, or even six, is not enough.

The writer is a former Flag Officer Naval Aviation, Indian Navy