Adhik Maas is not asking us to reject life. It is asking us to refine life. Eat, but not with indulgence. Work, but not with obsession. Love, but not with possession. Give, but not with pride.

A young man once asked his grandfather, “What is the secret of a peaceful life?” The old man smiled and placed three cups on the table. In the first, he poured water until it overflowed. In the second, he added sugar until the tea became impossible to drink. In the third, he placed a lamp and kept adding oil until the flame turned smoky. Then he said, “Even good things lose their beauty when they cross the limit.” This is the wisdom behind the Sanskrit saying: “Ati darpe hata Lanka, ati mane cha Kauravah; Ati dane Balir baddhah, sarvam atyantam garhitam (Lanka was destroyed by excessive arrogance. The Kauravas fell because of excessive pride. King Bali was bound because of excessive giving. Therefore, anything in excess becomes dangerous)>”

Adhik Maas, the sacred extra month in the Hindu calendar, comes like a divine pause button. It reminds us that life also needs adjustment. Just as the calendar needs correction, our inner life also needs correction. For the youth, Adhik Maas says: Ambition is good, but comparison can burn the mind. Success is beautiful; ego can destroy it. Social media may give applause, but it can also create restlessness. Dream big, but do not lose yourself in the race.