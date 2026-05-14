The Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, which was most recently amended in 2021, expanded the permissibility of abortions from 20 weeks up to 24 weeks of gestation. Beyond this limit, petitioners have approached the courts for permission and in many instances medical boards and doctors have opposed the requests. In two notable cases this year, the Supreme Court (SC) has permitted abortion beyond 24 weeks with explicit observations upholding women’s reproductive autonomy. With repeated necessity of court intervention, it is time that legislative guarantees towards the right to reproductive autonomy be expanded for late-term abortions.

The most recent case where the SC overturned a Delhi High Court (HC) judgment involved a 15-year-old who conceived through a consensual relationship with a 17-year-old and was not aware of it. On the initiative of the minor’s mother, a medical consultation revealed a pregnancy at 27 weeks. What followed was an ordeal to access abortion after approaching the Delhi HC which eventually denied permission based on the recommendation of a medical board at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). One of the grounds for the medical board’s recommendation was that the minor had no psychiatric disorder. However, the fact that her “psychological and emotional well-being” was so compromised that she was driven to multiple attempts of self-harm was disregarded. The SC rightly paid heed to this important aspect in its ruling. Surely women’s agony need not be scrutinised in such a manner in every case that reaches the courts. It is imperative that the law expands provisions to sensitively acknowledge the psychological burden of an unwanted pregnancy and facilitate access to safe abortions.