scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

AAP’s opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to be a national alternative

The demonisation of destitute and desperate refugees — all of them Muslim — is only the latest instance of the AAP trying to 'out-Hindutva' the BJP. It is tarnished by an outlook that looks at refugees as rioters, and demolitions as sacred

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses during the launch of the mission Make India No. 1, at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

As campaign slogans go, “Make India No. 1” is a bit on the nose — the sort of virtuous nationalistic generalisation that is unexceptionable. But, on August 17, as Arvind Kejriwal — speaking against the background of a digital image of the tricolour rippling in a code-created breeze – made a pitch at being a national alternative to the BJP in 2024, his party showed exactly where it falls short.

It all began with a tweet that gave some small hope to Rohingya refugees in Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar – fleeing persecution and living now in makeshift shelters without basic amenities. Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that EWS flats would be provided to the Rohingya at Bakkarwala. Soon after, the Union Home Ministry clarified that no such flats are being provided. In the interim, though, the AAP displayed – in what has now become a pattern – a narrow-mindedness that has marred its stint in government. It accused the Centre of “hatching a conspiracy” to settle Rohingya refugees “for its own benefit”.

In Premium Now |Puri Rohingya announcement: Why this goes against the stance of the BJP and the Parivar

Earlier this year, on April 20, two articulate, young leaders of the AAP – Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and MLA Atishi, too, connected (without providing any concrete evidence) the Rohingya to communal violence in the city in the aftermath of the disturbing demolitions in Jahangirpuri. “BJP leaders established Bangladeshi and Rohingya settlements all over India,” Atishi said, “to use them as pawns for their rioting and violence.”

The demonisation of destitute and desperate Rohingya refugees – all of them Muslims — is not the only instance of the AAP trying to “out-Hindutva” the BJP. In fact, unlike even the Congress’s failed attempts at soft Hindutva – think Rahul Gandhi’s “janeu-dhaari” comment or temple visits during elections campaigns by senior leaders – the AAP has sent a clear signal that it has bought into the broader political ideology of the Sangh Parivar. In addition to unequivocal support for the abrogation of Article 370 (ironically, while it was demanding a greater devolution of powers for its government) in 2019, Kejriwal also announced state-sponsored “pilgrimages” to the site in Ayodhya where the Babri Masjid was demolished. The first train to Ayodhya left on December 3, 2021, in time for December 6. These two issues have been basic tenets of the BJP’s ideological outlook for over three decades.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...Premium
Nitin Gadkari out, Devendra Fadnavis in: How Maharashtra leaders are read...
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...Premium
Dehlavi To Rushdie, how Salman Rushdie’s father ‘invented&#82...
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...

December 6, 1992, is not part of the sacred calendar. The date marks a political event, one that continues to be shrouded in illegality: While no one has been punished for the demolition, the Supreme Court has established that it was, indeed, a criminal act. The fact that the AAP government chose to mark it as a “pilgrimage site” leads to one of two disturbing conclusions – either it genuinely believes that the demolition of the Babri Masjid was a religious act that deserves political sanction or that political expediency and the BJP’s popularity have led it to celebrate the event as part of an amoral and cynical political calculus.

Also Read |‘Who is taking decisions keeping Delhi govt, Centre out of loop?’: Sisodia writes to Amit Shah on Rohingya row

To be fair, the AAP’s parochialism is not limited to religious minorities. In Delhi, it has demanded that seats be reserved for “locals” at the centrally-run (and funded) Delhi University. Every state, the argument goes, gives preference to locals. Why should Delhi’s young people suffer? One, because Delhi does not belong to any particular community – much of it was created by refugees and migrants. Second, as the capital, it draws resources and benefits from the people of every state. It cannot be exclusionary. The leaders of the AAP, given the research they have done on education, will know full well that the best institutions are a product of openness. Once again, it seems, a cynical politics is at play.

Must Read Opinions
Click here for more

In his five-point plan to “Make India No. 1”, Kejriwal focussed on health, education, job creation, gender equality and farmers. Like motherhood and apple pie, no one will really disagree with this agenda. And there is a strong case to be made for the AAP’s record in reforming Delhi’s government schools, its sincere efforts around municipal healthcare and delivery of services, including cheaper and more reliable electricity and water. However, in the larger political picture, its ease with bigotry and religion-based politics is both worrying and counterproductive.

Advertisement

The AAP seems not to have learnt from the Congress’s repeated mistakes. By buying into the political common sense that the BJP-RSS has articulated – seen in not standing up for minorities and avoiding foregrounding leaders from certain communities – political parties simply strengthen the Sangh’s hegemony. In fact, even if it does manage to win a few elections with its Hindutva + cheap electricity political strategy, the AAP will not truly challenge the BJP.

Most importantly, a national party needs a national vision that also articulates who it wants us to be as a people and what it stands for beyond service delivery. Even if the AAP ever manages to achieve its utopia – a “No. 1 India” where the state provides quality healthcare, education, employment and ensures farmers’ welfare and gender equality – it will be tarnished by an outlook that looks at refugees as rioters, and demolitions as sacred.

aakash.joshi@expressindia.com

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:34:51 pm
Next Story

Film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claims wife has illegally kept their children in Pakistan; HC seeks Centre’s response

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

5

'Wanted to kill Janhvi Kapoor when she pulled her hair into an updo on Koffee With Karan': Hairstylist Amit Thakur

Featured Stories

AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
AAP's opposition to Rohingya settlement shows a parochial party, unfit to...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Avijit Pathak writes | University entrance tests cannot be Kaun Banega Cr...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Who were the Tamilrockers, the piracy group that became a head...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
Zimbabwe series: 150 up for India, 50 for Dhawan and Gill
1st ODI LIVE

Zimbabwe series: 150 up for India, 50 for Dhawan and Gill

Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka's Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka's Mudhol hounds?

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement