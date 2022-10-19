A student writes: Why I converted to Buddhism

Written by Ankush Pal

Many might wonder why I decided to convert, especially at the young age of 20, and some might even try to draw a connection with the programme attended by former Delhi minister and AAP leader, Rajendra Pal Gautam, earlier this month. But my decision to convert is mine alone and is based on my engagement with Babasaheb Ambedkar. In a speech delivered in 1935, Ambedkar highlighted the importance of conversion and said, “Untouchability is not a short or temporary feature; it is a permanent one. To put it straight, it can be said that the struggle between the Hindus and the Untouchables is a permanent phenomenon.”

Growing up, I was fond of reading and my parents were supportive of this. They wanted me to have what they were deprived of — a decent education, especially in English medium. I was very young when my mother told me about the Buddha. I was fascinated to hear of someone who had so much wealth and power, only to give it all up.

My introduction to Ambedkar and his work came much later, as my school textbooks had very little about him, usually only describing him as the architect of the Indian Constitution and leader of the Dalits — overlooking his contribution to labour rights and women’s rights. While studying about the RBI, I did some extra reading and found out that Ambedkar had been instrumental in its formation, leading me to wonder how little I had been taught about his work. Eventually, I came across Ambedkar’s work on Buddhism and made the connection.

When I heard about Yashica Dutt’s book,Coming Out As a Dalit and attended a discussion where she spoke of her experiences, I realised that I had been forced to hide my caste throughout my years in school for fear of being ostracised or treated as inferior to the behaviour of my peers and teachers underwent a perceptible change when they spoke of those belonging to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes.

During the pandemic, I started talking about caste-related issues to caste such as atrocities and unequal access to wealth. But to my dismay, people who I thought I was on great terms with gradually reduced their interactions with me. I decided to take refuge in books again, including Ambedkar and contemporary writers on caste. I began considering conversion when I realised that, as Ambedkar had said, no matter how much I study, the phenomenon of caste won’t go away and that some people might be seen as superior to me solely due to the accident of birth, though any form of gradation or hierarchy is inherently problematic.

Any individual acquainted with Ambedkar and his life and work is aware of his attempts at reforming the caste system until his speech on May 31, 1936, in which he said that the path to salvation for the depressed classes lies in conversion. On October 14, 20 years later, along with his followers, Babasaheb finally converted from Hinduism to Buddhism at Deekshabhoomi, Nagpur.

Advertisement

I decided to follow in his footsteps on the same date and at the same place. When I spoke to my parents about everything I had on my mind, they were supportive of my decision. However, it was not easy to follow Ambedkar’s path. I kept postponing my decision owing to the stress of applying to colleges and the constant fear of Covid-19.

Moreover, travelling to Nagpur by train and arriving there on Dhammachakra Pravartan Diwas, and then leaving for home the day after sounded hectic. It ended up being a comfortable journey owing to the support of my friends and Dipankar Kamble, an Ambedkarite and a mentor, who encouraged me to not postpone my decision on account of the difficulties of travelling to Nagpur.

Late afternoon on October 14, I took the 22 vows that Ambedkar had taken 66 years ago. Prior to my conversion, as I was walking towards Deekshabhoomi, I looked at the stalls on both sides of the roads, filled with books and posters about Ambedkar and Buddha. There were blue and panchsheel flags all around, with people raising slogans of “Jai Bhim”. After reciting the 22 vows, I got myself a few books, two portraits — one each of Ambedkar and the Buddha — and some figures of Buddha for some of my friends back home. As Ambedkar said, the decision to emancipate oneself from the hierarchy of caste is an informed one. One of the things which attracted me is a passage from Ambedkar’s essay, ‘Buddha and the Future of His Religion’. “The Buddha claimed no such infallibility for what he taught,” he wrote. The followers of Buddha had the liberty to “abandon any of his teachings if it was found that at a given time and in given circumstances they do not apply”.

The writer is a student of sociology in Delhi