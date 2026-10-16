AI models are growing much faster than the financing, governance and social acceptance of the revolution. A sobering influence has emerged. On October 8-9, Nvidia-backed Firmus withdrew its nearly $5bn IPO after investors resisted a valuation of about $31bn, three times its August valuation. Almost simultaneously, OpenAI indicated that its September annualised revenue was nearer $50bn, not the nearly $70bn previously signalled. OpenAI and Anthropic postponing their estimated trillion-dollar IPOs is further evidence that capital markets are realising the distance between promises and prices, encapsulated in eight risks.

First, the economy. AI stocks are at near-record valuations. The Iran war, high US gas and diesel prices and the yawning US fiscal deficit have spooked the bond markets into trading US treasuries, with yields at multi-decadal highs. Higher interest rates are hitting homebuyers and are expected to adversely affect the growth of hyperscaler data centres, which AI cannot do without. Second, AI revenue growth trailing capex requirements. With OpenAI indicating lower-than-expected annualised revenue in CY26, Anthropic at an operating loss of 8bn in CY25 and Meta’s free cash flow falling to ~800mn from $8.5bn a year earlier, room to raise expectations appears limited.