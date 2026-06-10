As Narendra Modi emerges as the longest-serving continuously elected Prime Minister of India, it is natural that his contribution over all these years is reviewed. While there is much to be said about his distinct imprint on national governance, from internal security to foreign relations, this article aims to do justice to his thought leadership.

The most distinctive aspect of PM Modi’s thought process has been his emphasis on drawing inspiration from our civilisational past to face contemporary challenges and to shape our aspirations for a great future. A case in point is the mantra of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” — a departure from the established thinking of ignoring our heritage. Take the renaming of public places and new buildings. Kartavyapath, Lok Kalyan Marg, Kartavya Bhavan, and Lok Bhavan underline his emphasis on de-Macaulising our national ethos. It was under his regime that we could rename Aurangzeb Road as Dr Abdul Kalam Road. PM Modi has promoted not just Bharatiya sports and toys but also indigenous talent in consulting. His emphasis on education in the mother tongue not only serves the cause of Indian languages but also provides sound pedagogical advice. At the same time, he has made it clear that his efforts do not advocate a blanket anti-foreign/anti-English language mentality.