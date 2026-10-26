On the night of September 18, 2022, Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old from a modest family in Pauri Garhwal, was pushed into the Chilla canal near Rishikesh by the men who employed her. She had been a receptionist at the Vanantara Resort in Yamkeshwar for under a month. Four years on, her murder remains among the most emotive public questions in Uttarakhand. For a police officer, it is also an instructive case study in investigating crime in an age when evidence is weighed in court, but the verdict is delivered on social media.

As established in court, Bhandari had told a friend that the resort owner, Pulkit Arya, pressured her to provide “extra services” to guests. On September 18, she went out with Arya and two employees, Saurabh Bhaskar and Ankit Gupta. After an altercation on the canal bank, the three pushed her into the water. Arya then lodged a false missing person report.

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The initial handling of the case by the revenue police, which still had jurisdiction over the area, was slow. That criticism is fair. But once the regular police took over, the accused were arrested within 24 hours; they have been in jail ever since. The post-mortem indicated Bhandari was alive when she entered the water. The government constituted a Special Investigation Team under a woman DIG, and Arya’s father, a former minister, was expelled from the ruling party. Political connections notwithstanding, the case received the highest priority.

The SIT filed a chargesheet of about 500 pages, and the trial began in Kotdwar in January 2023. On May 30, 2025, Additional Sessions Judge Reena Negi convicted all three and sentenced them to rigorous life imprisonment. Bhandari’s parents, understandably, are appealing for the death penalty. In a system where the conviction rate for murder is under half and trials routinely stretch beyond a decade, this was a swift and thorough outcome.

Yet, the dominant public perception is not of a conviction swiftly secured, but of an alleged cover-up. Three strands recur.

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The first is the “VIP”. Bhandari’s messages referred to pressure to entertain an important guest. In December 2022, the Uttarakhand High Court, declining to transfer the probe to the CBI, found nothing to show the investigation was being steered to protect any high-profile person, and the Supreme Court declined to interfere. No witness, document or digital trail before the trial court identified any guest as a party to the crime. The conviction never depended on the VIP’s identity; guilt was established through the conduct of the accused themselves.

The second is the bulldozer. Within days of the murder, part of the resort was demolished to assuage public anger. That hasty act handed critics a permanent charge of evidence destruction, though the evidence that convicted the accused, the last-seen testimony, the false missing report, the call records and the medical findings, never resided in those walls.

The third is the audio clips. In late December 2025, an actress released recordings purportedly of her conversations with a former MLA, naming senior party functionaries as the VIP. The clips went viral; protests filled Dehradun, young women wrote letters in blood, and the Opposition demanded a CBI probe. Within days, another recording surfaced in which she was purportedly heard saying she had been pressured to name a particular leader. Both the former MLA and the leader denied the claims, and the former MLA was arrested in June 2026 over the circulation of the clips. Meanwhile, in January 2026, the state recommended a CBI probe, and the agency registered a case against an unidentified VIP.

Let me be unambiguous. The CBI must follow every lead, and if it finds credible evidence against anyone, including those of us who conducted and supervised the SIT, the law must take its course. But a case that had withstood the scrutiny of a trial court, the High Court and the Supreme Court has been reopened not on new forensic evidence, but on recordings whose authenticity is disputed by the very people heard in them. The popular narrative of an unpunished conspiracy is at variance with every finding a court has made thus far.

This is the central predicament of policing today. A criminal investigation runs on evidence that must survive cross-examination; social media runs on plausibility, outrage and repetition. The police cannot place case diaries, witness statements or forensic reports in the public domain during an investigation. That silence, which protects the trial, is read as complicity, and into the vacuum flow rumour and motivated leaks. Even a verdict becomes one opinion among many, no more authoritative than a 30-second clip. Parties of every hue weaponise such cases, and a victim’s family’s genuine grief, and their absolute right to question, become the terrain on which others fight.

What must the police learn? First, the golden hour matters more than ever. The early delay here was partly a product of the anachronistic revenue police system in the hills. Uttarakhand’s move to extend regular policing must be completed without hesitation. Every day lost at the outset becomes a year of suspicion later. Second, strategic communication is now a core policing function. Within legal limits, the police must explain regularly what they are doing and why. A credible, consistent official voice is the best antidote to manufactured doubt. Third, the administration must resist theatrical gestures. A bulldozer may satisfy a crowd for an evening; it can haunt an investigation for years. Fourth, institutions must not be cowed by noise. Transferring cases to central agencies whenever a hashtag trends erodes the morale of state police and signals that no verdict is ever final.

Ankita Bhandari deserved justice, and after patient, unglamorous work by investigators and prosecutors, she received a substantial measure of it. Her killers are in prison for life. What she does not deserve is to become a permanent hashtag, invoked whenever political expediency demands. The truth of her death was established not on social media, but in a courtroom in Kotdwar. In a post-truth age, defending that distinction is perhaps a police officer’s most important duty.

The writer is a serving IPS officer. Views are personal