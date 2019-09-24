A legacy of service

“You know, looking back, you will not remember who the cabinet secretary was when you were a young officer, but you will always remember who your director was at the Academy.” As I woke up to the sad news that B N Yugandhar is no more, I saw the truth in his words — born out of his two long stints at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, where he was responsible for training probationers and preparing them for the challenges that lay ahead.

For me, the loss feels very personal. I worked with him as a young officer, when he was Secretary, Rural Development, and, later in the PMO, when he was secretary to two PMs — P V Narasimha Rao and H D Deve Gowda.

His was a life of inveterate do-gooding, and being in a position of great power in the PMO meant that he could push initiatives faster and further. To this end, he selected his foot soldiers well — young officers eager to deliver outcomes. In the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), he selected seven of us from the 1982 batch of the IAS. “My ’82 Mafia,” he called us.

Yugandhar could be a demanding boss. On my first day at the PMO, he said: “Here, we expect zero-error notes. After all, these are briefing notes for the PM. The staff is only there to physically hand over the related papers. You initiate the note, you do the research, you talk to the ministries. Remember: A zero-error note”.

While being the kindest of men, he did not suffer fools lightly. His default manner of talking was acerbic, laced with sarcasm and humour. He was a sharp dresser, fond of his Arrow shirts, and enjoyed chilled beer at the IIC. About his heavy smoking, he would cough, rasp and then chuckle, as he said: “My doctor says that given my life-long smoking, I am statistically dead!”

Yugandhar was a prolific reader and his taste was eclectic. In the PMO, he kept a copy of Marcus Aurelius’ Meditations on his desk and read a few pages in between meetings. He waxed lyrical about Gopinath Mohanty’s Paraja and advised me to read this haunting story of the decline in fortune of a tribesman of the Paraja tribe in the hills of Orissa.

You might wonder how a director with merely 14 years in the service could have this kind of access to an officer of his seniority and stature. This was because he was fundamentally unconcerned about status, rank or seniority. He was a man of blunt opinions, and he appreciated this in others. I always found him to be determinedly anti-hierarchical.

Many may not know that the National Social Assistance Programme, launched in 1995 as India’s umbrella programme for National Old Age Pensions, the Widow and Disability Pension in addition to other benefits, was very much Yugandhar’s idea and initiative. While making a passionate case for protective social security for the poor, he would quote the late S Guhan, doyen of development studies in India: “For old-age pensions, I challenge anyone of you to give me an alternative. Can we do without pensions? Can we prevent old age?”

He once told me with infinite regret: “As a young officer, I was poor and couldn’t do much for my parents. When I came back from my ESCAP posting (in Bangkok), I felt like a rich man. I wanted to buy things, buy curtains for my father’s house. But by that time, he was too old. These things meant nothing to him. The moment had passed.”

In 1994, while he was serving in the MoRD, I asked him about his son. He replied in an off-hand way: “Oh, he is one of Bill Gates’ boys.” Twenty years later, in 2014, as the news broke of his son’s elevation to CEO of Microsoft, I wrote to congratulate him. He responded with a brief thanks. Nothing further was said.

So, it is goodbye to the man, but also to the world he moved in and the values he represented. It feels very much like a yuganta, his passing. Godspeed, sir.

The writer is a former IAS officer