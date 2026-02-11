The India–US trade deal is a balanced agreement in which the interests of farmers have been “ring-fenced”, as if a “Lakshman rekha” has been drawn around them so that no one can harm their interests. I can say with complete conviction, not only as a political leader but also as a farmer, that this agreement will have no adverse impact on farmers’ interests.

Those who are opposing this agreement say there is still no clarity about it. Yet, at the same time, they are raising illogical and baseless objections merely for the sake of opposing it. As is often said, half knowledge is worse than no knowledge at all. By opposing the agreement on the basis of incomplete information, they are misleading their own people.

Apart from the joint statement issued by the Government of India and the US government, Union Ministers have clearly stated that this agreement is in national interest and poses no threat to farmers or the dairy sector. Wheat and paddy, the main crops in states like Punjab, have both been kept out of the agreement, further strengthening the protection of farmers’ interests.

The Government of India has clearly stated that food grains such as wheat, rice, and maize have been excluded from the agreement. At the same time, agricultural products worth more than $1 billion will be exported from India to the United States at zero per cent tariff, giving our agricultural sector access to a major market.

Regarding the doubts being raised about dried distillery grain and solubles (DDGS), the Indian government has clarified that only 1 per cent of the country’s requirement will be imported. This will benefit the cattle-feed industry as well as livestock farmers as they will receive cheaper and better-quality feed, leading to increased productivity.

Fruits grown in abundance in India, such as oranges, mangoes, and bananas, have also been kept out of the agreement.

It is also important to note that tariff concessions to be granted by India will not be implemented immediately but will be introduced in phases. Under this agreement, India will import only those crops that are produced in smaller quantities domestically and have already been regularly imported. Therefore, spreading confusion regarding the import of such crops is completely illogical.

To control inflation and ensure the availability of essential commodities for the general public, the government considers all aspects before taking decisions, and the same approach has been followed in this agreement.

In the context of Punjab, no item included in this agreement is produced in the state. On the contrary, the arrival of DDGS will benefit Punjab’s strong dairy sector by providing quality feed to livestock farmers at reasonable prices, without adversely affecting the domestic market.

Similarly, a quota system has been determined under which the government will fix the quantity of goods that can be imported. It is not the case that unlimited goods will be allowed to enter the country; rather, goods will be imported according to the country’s needs, as has been done in the past and will continue to be done in the future.

The writer is president, Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab