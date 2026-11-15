According to a recently published article in The Wall Street Journal, 180 Harvard students competed fiercely for 90 coveted slots in a course called ‘Humanities 10’ that focuses on, believe it or not, reading and literature. To be clear, the surprising surge in demand for the much-maligned, disdained pursuit of the arts isn’t just a clever tactic to pad up a GPA with an easy subject. The daunting syllabus moves through foundational literary and philosophical works covering Homer, Shakespeare and Dante, among others. Digital devices are banned in the classroom; attendance is taken in every lecture; students need to read a book a week and follow it up with essays. In their applications, students expressed the urge to be forced to tackle classics they wouldn’t otherwise read; interestingly, the appeal of ‘Humanities 10’ lies precisely in its difficulty.

At its core, reading isn’t all that different from meditation because it demands the same sublime state of full absorption. Unfortunately, not just students, most of us spend our days distracted, our mind-space and eyes constantly darting between screens. I have found, despite being a lifelong reader, the newspaper is tossed aside because some random person I barely know has posted holiday pictures on Instagram. But before I have time to scroll through them, my WhatsApp is pinging with another depressing forward on Delhi’s pollution. Before I know it, one hour has gone by mindlessly, and the truth is the more that floods in on us, the less anything registers. My solution is to ruthlessly take social media apps off my phone intermittently while thanking my stars that I came of age before the Internet was born. As teenagers we read books like Anna Karenina for fun, not for coursework. If concentration is such a challenge for middle-aged me, it’s alarming to consider how teenagers can ward off the addictive stream of targeted algorithms coming their way.