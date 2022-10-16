A handbag of chips, anyone?

When the world is reeling from the effects of war in Ukraine amid a fresh crisis unfolding in Iran, not to mention the brutal winter awaiting Europeans, to elicit interest in a jaded industry like fashion requires creative framing. The recently concluded Paris Fashion Week, weighed down by this season of looming disaster, got a welcome diversion after models for the Spanish luxury label Balenciaga emerged on the ramp clutching their latest handbags — which were carbon copies of large Lay’s potato chips packets (complete with white zips). Sold in red, yellow, green and blue colours, rather, all the flavours of the legendary snack, it’s anybody’s guess how many will be willing to fork out approximately 1,800 dollars (Rs 1.48 lakh) to cast a designer chip over the shoulder. The Lay’s Bag hits Balenciaga stores in the summer of 2023.

This is not the first time that popular fast foods have been immortalised in fancy minaudieres; Judith Lieber’s crystal encrusted evening bags come in quirky shapes like the McDonald’s Big Mac, cup cakes and glittering French fries. Chanel has made a whimsical statement by converting a milk carton into a trendy crossbody. The Lay’s Bag may be deciphered as a clever, populist move since it points to the mundane joys in all our lives; like Coca Cola, chips are a common factor for humanity at large — as an accessory, their conceptual power breaks down the artificial barriers between social hierarchies and classes. To paraphrase Andy Warhol, style is anything you can get away with and indeed, the quotidian can be fashionable. It’s why embellished sneakers are selling for thousands of dollars. Just because they’re functional footwear doesn’t mean they can’t also be works of art.

On the other hand, is Balenciaga (subversively) poking fun at the pretensions of the wealthy who pride themselves on refinement? Hell, some people will buy anything, as long as the price is high enough. It’s true, only those with money to burn will casually flaunt a chips packet for a handbag, since it goes so totally against the grain of what’s considered conventionally beautiful. Whether we know it or not, our tastes are influenced by benchmarks, like the painstakingly embroidered but entirely forgettable half-naked gowns flooding red carpets over decades. So, an instinctive reaction to the chip bag is a sneer; really, this? The world is so out of ideas, the humble fry has become haute couture. Anyone remotely self aware can’t help nurturing a sneaking suspicion that they’re being played — falling, hopelessly, for what a top brand insists is cool, when it’s so obviously ridiculous.

If something’s good enough for the Kardashians, it’s good enough for moi, or so the thinking goes. Groupthink, the psychological phenomenon when large numbers of people (irrationally) ignore hard facts because they’re too scared to be the only ones dissenting, insidiously drives decision making. Hark back to Hans Christian Anderson’s cautionary tale The Emperor’s New Clothes. Two canny weavers make the fantastical promise to the king that their finely spun, magical outfit of nothingness is invisible only to the stupidest people within the kingdom. The Emperor, fearful of being outed as the fool he always secretly suspected he was, parades around naked, but none of his subjects point out his stripped body either, anxious it suggests they’re halfwits as well. Applied to fashion, we worry we lack the discernment to identify beauty — making it so much easier to be manipulated by social media and AI, that slimily push celebrity endorsed expensive products our way.

So how is one to think of those pushing creative boundaries and stretching the limits of originality? Write them off as shrewd racketeers trying to make a quick buck off shock value? Or, consider the possibility that beyond formal dressing and the fascination for precious jewels, it’s possible to look at ordinary objects, like the ubiquitous chips packet, and use it entirely differently.

