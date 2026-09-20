The thing is that you can live like a saint and still get hit by a bus. We only get one shot at this. It would be a waste to spend so much precious time thinking about the end.

On Interesting Times, a podcast channel on Spotify, tech millionaire and founder of the ‘Don’t Die’ movement, Bryan Johnson, 49, described a typical day in his life. He sleeps at 8 pm, his every action relentlessly monitored — quality of sleep, resting heart rate, blood sugar levels — all in the hope of figuring out immortality through the optimisation of science and technology. Johnson, who refers to himself as a “living experiment” has structured his routine to reverse biological ageing, the ultimate aim being making death optional. He begins his mornings with a hemp and pea protein powder, along with berries, nuts and seeds. Similar, non-mouthwatering meals follow suit. Indeed, the first (alarming) cost that comes to mind regarding his valiant attempt to defy death is: there’d be no more Eggs Benedict.

Perhaps, it had to come to this. We’re at peak human innovation, en route to Star Trek-like interplanetary travel amid other disturbing technological leaps, such as semi-sentient AI innovation becoming capable of unleashing havoc on its creators. While the world grapples with how to rein in AI, the last and, by far, the most glorious frontier of human achievement, outsmarting time, isn’t supposed to be all that far away either.