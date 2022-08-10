A Fuller Right

On July 21, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India delivered a significant order, clarifying that the right to a medical abortion that was available to married women could not be denied to unmarried women. The case highlights a legal anachronism that requires women to get the state’s permission to exercise their constitutional right to an abortion. The SC’s order granting permission to undergo an abortion was passed in the case of a petitioner who was in a consensual relationship, and whose partner deserted her.

A July 15 order of the Delhi High Court denied the petitioner’s right to terminate her pregnancy. The Division Bench held that since she was an unmarried woman whose pregnancy arose out of a consensual relationship, her case was “clearly not covered” by the applicable rules. Rule 3B of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Rules 2003, lays down the categories of women who are eligible for termination of pregnancy up to 24 weeks: Survivors of sexual assault or rape or incest; minors; where there is a change of marital status during the ongoing pregnancy (widowhood and divorce); women with physical and mental disabilities, women with pregnancies in humanitarian settings; foetal “malformations” that have a substantial risk of being incompatible with life, or which, if the child is born, may cause it to suffer from a serious physical or mental handicap. The High Court found that the petitioner had not undergone a “change in marital status”.

The SC found that prima facie, the High Court had been too restrictive in its approach, and that the term “change in marital status” should be given a purposive interpretation. It based this finding on the 2021 Amendment to the MTP Act, which no longer restricts itself to an unwanted pregnancy between a “husband” and “wife”, but to a woman and her “partner”, by marriage or not.

The MTP Act 1971, was intended to provide a remedy for the scores of women who faced serious health risks because of unregulated abortions. Section 312 of the Indian Penal Code which continues to be on the books, criminalises anyone, including the woman carrying the pregnancy, who voluntarily causes a miscarriage.

The Court relied on three key judgements: The 2010 S Khushboo case, which recognised the legality of live-in relationships and pre-marital sex; the 2009 Suchita Srivastava case, which recognised that a woman’s right to make reproductive choices is part of the “personal liberty” guaranteed under Article 2,1 and the 2017 K S Puttaswamy case, which reaffirmed that women’s right to bodily integrity is part of the fundamental right to privacy. The Court observed: “The statute has recognised the reproductive choice of a woman and her bodily integrity and autonomy. Both these rights embody the notion that a choice must inhere in a woman on whether or not to bear a child. In recognising the right the legislature has not intended to make a distinction between a married and unmarried woman, in her ability to decide on whether or not to bear the child. These rights, it must be underscored, align with the provisions of Article 21 of the Constitution.”

The SC’s order attains significance in contrast to the recent Dobbs decision in the US, which sent shockwaves across the world. Constitutional rights are interconnected: Unravel one and the entire edifice of protections could fall apart. As the dissenting verdict in Dobbs warned: “… The right Roe and Casey recognised does not stand alone. To the contrary, the Court has linked it for decades to other settled freedoms involving bodily integrity, familial relationships, and procreation. Most obviously, the right to terminate a pregnancy arose straight out of the right to purchase and use contraception. In turn, those rights led, more recently, to rights of same-sex intimacy and marriage. They are all part of the same constitutional fabric, protecting autonomous decision making over the most personal of life decisions…”

As permissive as the Indian legal regime may seem by contrast, a woman is forced to go before a medical board and a Court for a decision that should be between her and her medical practitioner. The case is expected to be heard on August 10 to decide the final interpretation of the provisions in question under the MTP Act. The Court’s judgment will prove decisive, whichever way it decides. The order of July 21 is reason to be hopeful.

