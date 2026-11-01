A fire that devastated a river — and sparked its rejuvenation

Exactly 40 years ago, there was a fire in an agrochemical warehouse of Sandoz near Basel, Switzerland, on November 1, 1986. To control the flame, firemen used gallons of water, which washed tonnes of toxic chemicals into the Rhine River, killing its fish, including salmon and other aquatic life. The visuals of dead fish floating to riverbanks sent shockwaves across Europe. The incident was close on the heels of two environmental disasters, Bhopal (December, 1984) and Chernobyl (April, 1986), images of which were fresh in public memory. The ministers of the Rhine riparian countries, Switzerland, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, met at Rotterdam on December 19, 1986, and asked the International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine (ICPR) to draw up a plan. The ICPR drafted the Rhine Action Programme (RAP), which was approved on October 1, 1987.
The RAP aimed at achieving three results by 2000. First, higher species previously in the Rhine (for instance, salmon) must be able to return there. Second, the use of Rhine water for drinking water supplies must continue to be possible in the future. Third, the sediment must not be polluted with harmful substances. More wastewater treatment plants were built, accident-prevention measures were optimised, watercourses were restored to a more natural state, and the connectivity between the main course of the Rhine, its tributaries and the North Sea was improved. Rhine’s water quality has since “improved significantly compared with the period before the accident”, according to the ICPR. “The Rhine now serves as a habitat for more than 70 species of fish once again, and species that had previously become extinct in the river have returned, some of them as part of joint reintroduction efforts (salmon, allis shad),” its statement noted. The salmon became the mascot of Rhine rejuvenation.
ICPR’s words, I can say with certainty, are not merely claims. I have observed and studied the Rhine rejuvenation programme as a fellow of the Media Ambassadors India-Germany programme, sponsored by the Robert Bosch Stiftung in May-July 2015. During my stay in Germany, I visited sewage and industrial treatment plants in Koblenz and Ludwigshafen and interacted with the ICPR officials, chemical industry representatives and officials responsible for STP operations. They talked about how their focus is now on checking micropollutants and pharmaceutical residues from flowing into the river. Apart from the achievements shown in the data and technical report, what attracts one’s attention is the river’s clean current carrying ships and cruises along. The clean water and infrastructure have connected the river to the people. The Hohenzollern Bridge, which crosses the Rhine River right next to the Cologne Cathedral, has become an attraction. Couples come from far away, attach engraved padlocks to the bridge’s chain-link fencing and throw keys into the Rhine River as a symbol of everlasting love.
Soon, we will celebrate Diwali, followed by Chhath. Some striking images of Chhath, women standing knee-deep in the white toxic foam of Yamuna at ghats in Delhi, have, of late, caught the public eye, but not triggered the response these visuals warrant. Yamuna is comparable to the Rhine in length, but has remained one of the most polluted river stretches (PRS) in the country. In fact, Yamuna’s most polluted stretch is in Delhi. A PRS is two or more polluted locations on a river, in a continuous sequence, with Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) exceeding 3.0 milligrams per litre (the water quality criterion for outdoor bathing). In Delhi, the BOD levels in Yamuna water are several times this limit. The faecal coliform is also several times the desirable value of 500 most probable number (MPN) and permissible level of 2500 MPN per 200 ml.
The occasional outrage over the conditions of rivers has failed so far to shake society’s conscience. Building institutions and launching initiatives are pre-conditions for achieving river cleaning, but sometimes they need a catalyst. In India, initiatives to save rivers were launched decades ago — The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974, The Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, Ganga Action Plan-I (June 1985), Yamuna Action Plan (1993), National Ganga River Basin Authority (2009), National Mission for Clean Ganga (2011), Namami Gange (2014) and National Ganga Council (2016) — but have not yielded the desired outcomes. The devastation to the Rhine resonated in the Parliament, when Congress MP GS Rajhans asked a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha on November 12, 1986. Replying, then environment minister Bhajan Lal said there were 14 polluted rivers in India and Rs 3,000 crore would be required to clean them. Since then, more than eight times that amount has been spent — Rs 24,298.32 crore — on just two rivers, the Ganga and the Yamuna, through GAP Phase I & II (Rs 938.57 crore), YAP Phase I & II (Rs 1,514.80 crore) and Namami Gange (Rs 21,844.95 crore). However, polluted river stretches and locations increased to 296 on 271 rivers in 2025.
The writer is Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express