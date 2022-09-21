A better world: India and the world are now more congenial to women and their success

India today has come a long way for women from when, almost 50 years ago, I came of age in Surat. I had secured the second rank in the matriculation examination of Bombay University and gone on to earn several prizes in my BA examination as well. My ambition had been to go abroad, and it would have been natural for me to have been rewarded by my parents with funds to finance my travel to the US for higher education, where I would fulfill my ambition. But few parents (including mine, who were otherwise progressive and also social reformers) were willing to invest in their daughters’ education as girls would marry and go to other families.

Fortunately, I managed to get a fellowship to Harvard; and I never looked back after that since I was almost certainly the first Asian woman to get a Harvard PhD in Economics.

Thanks to V K R V Rao, who was the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, I then managed to become a Reader in Delhi University. He was free from the anti-feminist attitudes of the other left-wing faculty at Delhi School of Economics (DSE); and I will always remember how he gave me the job that took me to Delhi when left-wing politics dominated DSE.

I eventually returned to Harvard and joined Russian research there. I had always wanted to read Dostoevsky and Tolstoy in Russian; and I had learnt Russian, which I speak fluently, both at Harvard and Delhi University. I was, therefore, practically the only Russian expert in economics to know the language, whereas most other experts (such as Jeffrey Sachs) knew none. And I quickly rose to the top, writing OpEd articles in leading newspapers and magazines, and appearing on the TV shows such as the famous MacNeil-Lehrer show on which I appeared six times. I even had the distinction of appearing in a TV programme alongside President Putin and contesting his assertions about the Russian economy. I therefore became the leading expert on the Russian economy, not just in the US but also worldwide. I was awarded the top chair in Russian Studies at Columbia University; and I went on to get honorary degrees from Columbia University and also from Middlebury College, another institution well-known for Russian studies.

I also wrote in 2006 a much-acclaimed book, Conversations on Russia: Russian Reform from Yeltsin to Putin, which was selected by the Financial Times as a “pick of 2006”. It contained interviews with prominent Russian political reformers and policy makers — among them Boris Yeltsin, Yegor Gaidar, Boris Nemtsov and Anatoly Chubais — and with distinguished Western historians such as Richard Pipes and Martin Malia. With Russia very much in the news owing to Ukraine, and Mikhail Gorbachev having just died, this book stands as an invaluable historical record of the views of the major thinkers and policymakers on the unfolding Russian drama.

Given the intimate relationship between India and Russia, my many scholarly books and the Conversations interviews, should have opened doors in India for me. And indeed, I have pleasant memories of Indian policymakers and diplomats such as ambassadors Ronen Sen and Nirupama Rao. But these were balanced by disappointments stemming from the frequent condescension towards career women that I occasionally encountered.

Thus, I recall a particular dinner in New York, at the Consul General’s home, where the external affair secretary, asked my husband Jagdish Bhagwati and not me about Russia, though I was the expert on the subject and whatever little my husband knew about Russian came from what he picked up over breakfast with me! Meanwhile, I have also written a successful memoir, titled Breaking Out, and am a proud mother of our daughter Anuradha Bhagwati, who, with her many accomplishments including as a US marine veteran and author, is our pride and joy.

She is growing up in a different environment from her mother. For, India and the world today are more congenial to women and to their success. I applaud former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who has brought up three accomplished daughters; and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has done more for women than from the time when Gandhiji got them to march in the swatantra rallies and made us used to seeing women in public life. He must also be congratulated for having in his cabinet the finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Smriti Irani, who are amazing role models for the young women of today. Young women in India today, therefore, can stand on the shoulders of the pioneering women from their mothers’ days.

Desai is the Gladys and Roland Harriman Professor of Comparative Economic Systems Emerita, Columbia University. This article is part of an ongoing series, which began on August 15, by women who have made a mark, across sectors