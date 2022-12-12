It’s unfair to criticise Jawaharlal Nehru for rejecting Kashmir Maharaja Hari Singh’s initial offer to accede to India

Jawaharlal Nehru has recently come under criticism for declining to accept the Kashmir Maharaja’s initial offer to accede to India in September 1947, several weeks before the tribal invasion. Even great statesmen make occasional mistakes and Nehru was no exception. However, a careful examination of the historical background shows that Prime Minister Nehru cannot be faulted in this case.

Maharaja Hari Singh of Jammu and Kashmir was one of the few princely rulers who had held out against accession to either India and Pakistan before the partition of British India. In June 1947, a couple of months prior to the partition, the Viceroy, Lord Mountbatten, visited Srinagar in an attempt to persuade the Maharaja to opt for one or the other of the two states, offering him an assurance from Sardar Patel that India would raise no objection if the ruler were to opt for Pakistan. The Maharaja entertained his guest in regal style but evaded any discussion on the political issue, pleading a stomach ailment. Hari Singh evidently hoped that, with the lapse of British paramountcy, he would become the ruler of an independent and sovereign state.

These hopes were dashed shortly afterwards by two developments — an uprising in Poonch assisted by Pakistani elements and an undeclared economic embargo imposed by the Pakistani authorities. Since Kashmir’s main trade exchanges in those days were with Pakistan, the unofficial embargo resulted in great hardship.

At this stage, the Maharaja revised his position on accession. He asked Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan, his prime minister-designate, to convey to Nehru the terms on which he was prepared to accede to India. The Maharaja was not agreeable to introducing immediate reforms in the administration of the state. Nehru had been urging the Maharaja to induct Sheikh Abdullah, the leader of the secular National Conference, into the state government in order to ensure popular support for the administration. The Maharaja indicated that he was not prepared to do so, at least at this stage. When Mahajan conveyed these terms to Nehru in the third week of September, the latter reiterated that Abdullah should be freed from prison and associated with the governance of the state.

Why did Nehru insist on bringing Sheikh Abdullah into the administration? Nehru anticipated armed intervention by Pakistan in Kashmir and foresaw that this could be repulsed only by a government that enjoyed popular support. He set out his views in a letter to Sardar Patel on September 27, 1947, nearly a month before the tribal invasion. This remarkable letter has not received the attention it deserves. “The Muslim League in the Punjab and the NWFP are making preparations to enter Kashmir in considerable numbers. The approach of winter is going to cut off Kashmir from the rest of India,” he wrote. “I understand that the Pakistan strategy is to infiltrate into Kashmir now and to take some major action as soon as Kashmir is more or less isolated because of the coming winter… I rather doubt if the Maharaja and the State forces can meet the situation by themselves without some popular help… Obviously the only major group that can side with them is the National Conference under Sheikh Abdullah’s leadership.”

Nehru, therefore, concluded that the only acceptable course was for the Maharaja to seek the cooperation of Sheikh Abdullah and the National Conference while acceding to India. This was the only effective way of countering Pakistani designs.

We must also recall that developments in Kashmir were unfolding against the backdrop of Junagadh. On August 15, the Nawab of Junagadh had acceded to Pakistan and subsequent events had demonstrated the folly of taking such decisions without popular support. In this context, India proposed to Pakistan on September 30 that all cases of disputed accession should be settled by a plebiscite or referendum. This was the course India followed in Junagadh and it had obvious implications also for Kashmir.

Nehru’s assessment of Pakistan’s plans to invade Kashmir were confirmed within three weeks. It was only at this stage that the Maharaja heeded Nehru’s advice. He inducted Sheikh Abdullah into the government and acceded to India. This had momentous consequences for the defence of Kashmir against the invaders.

With the advance of the raiders towards Srinagar, the Maharaja’s administration had virtually collapsed. By the time Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar on October 27, 1947, the Maharaja had departed to Jammu for safety. The normal administrative machinery had broken down and responsibility for maintaining law and order had been taken over by National Conference volunteers. Abdullah and his followers organised the popular resistance against the Pakistani invaders. The first batches of Indian troops who had been airlifted to Srinagar had arrived without transport vehicles. Bakshi Ghulam Mohammed of the National Conference rose to the occasion by mobilising such vehicles as were locally available. Lieutenant General L P Sen has recorded that National Conference volunteers carried out reconnaissance missions “many of which were very dangerous [and] had brought in a great deal of information relating to the movement of the tribesmen”. Maqbool Sherwani of the National Conference attained martyrdom by sacrificing his life for the liberation of Baramulla from the Pakistani tribesmen.

It is significant that at the end of the 1947-48 war, the areas on our side of the Kashmir ceasefire line were, broadly speaking, the areas where the National Conference enjoyed wide support.

Far from being a blunder, Jawaharlal Nehru’s insistence on linking accession to the installation of a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir bears testimony to his foresight and statesmanship.

Dasgupta is a former ambassador and author of War and Diplomacy in Kashmir 1947-48 and India and the Bangladesh Liberation War