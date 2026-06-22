In nature, as in economics, systems that consume their foundations do not collapse immediately. But they do, eventually — and often without warning.

India’s development trajectory is entering a decisive phase. Infrastructure expansion, renewable energy transitions and economic growth are accelerating, often in the landscapes that underpin the country’s ecological security. Forested regions, many overlapping with tiger habitats and wildlife corridors, are increasingly at the centre of this transformation. This raises a difficult question: How much ecological cost is too much?

For decades, India has relied on regulatory instruments such as Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA), forest clearances and compensatory afforestation to manage this balance. More recently, the idea of Green GDP — adjusting economic output to reflect environmental loss — has gained attention. Yet these approaches are often difficult to translate into clear decision thresholds. Policymakers need not merely more data but a simple, credible benchmark to recognise when economic activity begins to undermine its own ecological foundation. An answer may lie in a principle that governs all natural systems. In every ecosystem, energy flows through a hierarchy — from plants to herbivores to predators. At each step, most of the energy is lost, leaving only a small fraction available for the next level. This principle, described by Lindeman’s 10 per cent Law, explains why nature forms pyramids.