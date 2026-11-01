Tavleen Singh writes: Turning democracy into a farce

For me, the defining image from last week was of the Prime Minister gently fondling and feeding calves in a Gujarati dairy. He smiled benignly down at the calves and they, in their fashion, smiled benignly back at him. He was so happy with these pictures that he posted them on Instagram, saying that these were special moments from his visit to Gujarat. Did he do this to increase his popularity on the social media platform that the Cockroach Janta Party today understands better than any mainstream Indian political party? Perhaps.

What can be said for sure is that Narendra Modi seemed to want to get as far away from the political events in Delhi as possible. Personally, I understand and sympathise with his need to flee the polluted air of our capital city at a time when it is about to get a lot more polluted because we Indians find it hard to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. Modi may also have wanted to distance himself from the clampdown his government has ordered, in which thousands of posts on social media have been censored. For the first time, one of my posts was reduced to a black frame the size of a postage stamp, and I was told that it would not be visible in India. I have no idea what was in this censored post.

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Other things were going on in Delhi that Modi would have liked to stay well away from. The Congress Party’s rally today in Ramlila Maidan being one of them. Why this rally is happening just before we celebrate our most important festival remains a mystery. What is clear is that the Congress Party believes that after thousands of supporters gathered in the streets of Delhi to show approval of Rahul Gandhi, they are now in the political driving seat once more. It certainly looks as if there are bad times ahead for the Modi government and the BJP.

It was these thoughts I was mulling over before I sat down to write this piece, and then came a piece of news that reminded me Modi can continue to rely on Rahul to help him out of a difficult spot. Somehow, I had missed the news that the Congress Party was planning a ‘public impeachment’ of the Chief Election Commissioner. When I did hear of it, I was not just astounded but seriously worried about whether our oldest political party has now been reduced to a circus filled with clowns.

If schoolchildren had come up with a mock impeachment of Gyanesh Kumar, they would have been advised by their wiser teachers that charades were a bad idea in the high realms of governance and politics. If the Cockroach Janta Party had come up with this idea, it could be dismissed as the idiocy of novices, but when the once-mighty Congress Party reduces serious political issues to a farce, it is much harder to forgive. How does it help the case against the Election Commission to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner in this mock trial? If anything, it helps the BJP prove that the opposition parties are not interested in saving democracy at all.

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This newspaper’s excellent investigation into the functioning of the Election Commission is what gave everyone good reason to demand answers. Rahul Gandhi’s minions like to say that it was he who came up with the ‘vote chori’ idea. He did indeed, and it made no difference to the voters he was trying to appeal to. The Congress Party failed to make it an issue of national importance until the ‘cockroaches’ came up with catchy slogans and huge rallies. All this will now have been in vain because of this ‘public impeachment’.

The Congress Party suffers from severe amnesia, or it would remember that its own record of appointing election commissioners is not exactly glorious. Many could and should have been impeached many times over for the way elections were conducted in troubled states like Bihar. A whole case study on how not to conduct elections could be done on the way they were conducted in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir for decades.

It is my view that even when elections are rigged in favour of a particular party, it cannot change the course of an entire election. Except in Kashmir. In this state, it was a rigged election in 1987 that many pundits believe was what made young Kashmiris lose faith in Indian democracy and flee across the border into the Islamist Republic next door to return as violent jihadists. The men who started this new chapter in Kashmir’s tragic history contested in that ill-fated election and were made to lose allegedly because of cheating. Is there nobody in the Congress Party who remembers any of this?

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister can continue to cuddle cows in Gujarat with a benign smile on his face because if there is one thing that will make ordinary Indians realise that his charge that Congress leaders have no respect for institutions is this farcical ‘public impeachment’. If the Congress Party’s leaders have so little faith in Indian elections, would it not be best for them to stop contesting them? It is not possible in any contest to be both a player and a protester at the same time. If you participate, you must accept victory and defeat.