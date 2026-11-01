Silicon Valley-based billionaire Vinod Khosla stirred the proverbial hornet’s nest with his recent post on X seeking a new “Chief of Staff”. Khosla, an early investor in OpenAI and DoorDash, has a formidable reputation for sussing out new opportunities, so anyone working closely under him as his executive assistant, aka CoS, could gain hugely from his vast experience. A quick glance at the Khosla Ventures website makes it clear that he didn’t get where he is by attaching any value to work-life balance: his requirements for candidates applying are in-person work, 12 hours daily, some weekends too. Typically, X was aflutter with disgruntled murmurings on our always-on culture and slave-driving bosses expecting constant availability.

Alas, there are always tradeoffs to be made. A chance to be Khosla’s right-hand means a crash course in unfamiliar technologies and a bird’s eye-view of how a seasoned entrepreneur evaluates and builds businesses. Meaningful work is hard to come by in the post-AI world. Considering the depressing dearth of jobs and how tenuous the future of employment looks — most likely — there’d be a mad scramble for applications for this post. Our feeds may throw up an alarming amount of psychology on “self-care”, “boundaries” and “me-time”, but anyone with even an iota of sense instinctively knows extraordinary success requires extraordinary effort — and even then success remains elusive. Luck and timing both play their part. To top that, if one is reluctant to forfeit the occasional weekend in the pursuit of something bigger, good luck getting through life.