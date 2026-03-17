At least four people were killed and 16 others injured, nine seriously, in police firing or group clashes between members of two communities at Batala in Gurdaspur district, the major industrial city of Punjab, which came under an indefinite curfew. Unofficial reports put the toll in Batala at five.

Sobhraj escapes from Tihar

Charles Sobhraj, the notorious international criminal wanted by Interpol and the police of at least three countries, made a dramatic escape from Tihar Jail, taking six other prisoners with him. Using fruit custard, Sobhraj drugged all eight guards on duty during an impromptu birthday celebration in the office of the assistant superintendent, S R Yadav, and let himself and his associates out of gate number 3 into a waiting Ambassador car. Nearly half an hour passed before one of the drugged wardens regained consciousness and raised an alarm. But it was too late.

Aircraft carrier deal

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India is understood to have signed a memorandum of understanding with Britain for the purchase of the Royal Navy’s aircraft carrier, Hermes, in a deal estimated to be worth approximately £60 million. The British Defence Ministry refused to answer queries about the memorandum, saying that it would be against their policy to comment on such matters. But informed sources in London said that it was signed in New Delhi and that a formal contract for the sale is to follow.

Third front in Kerala

The outlines of a third front are emerging in Kerala politics. The Nairs, led by Nair Service Society general secretary and National Democratic Party chairman P K Narayana Panicker, have decided to become part of a burgeoning third front in the state, according to indications given by Panicker. Discussions about the composition of such a third front are already underway, Panicker admitted to newsmen at Perunna. Panicker, however, characterised the third front as a grouping together of democratic forces.