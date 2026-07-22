The agitation over the language issue in Cachar grew worse as six persons including three constables were killed and over 35 hurt in police firing in Karimganj. The mob indulged in arson and fire-stones at the district headquarters. An indefinite curfew has been clamped on the town and troops have been alerted for any emergency. The trouble spread to Silchar also. The violence marked the first visit by the Chief Minister, Prafulla Mahanta, to the Cachar division since he assumed office in December.

Nine dead in Bihar train mishap

Nine persons were killed and 53 others injured, 19 seriously, when a goods train rammed into the 28-Up Maurya Express, about to leave the Gomoh station, according to the divisional railway manager, D K Mathur. The killed included the wife, two children and brother of the Janata Party MP from Chapra, Ram Bahadur Singh.