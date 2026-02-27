Sixty-two persons, including 12 women and 11 children, were hospitalised after inhaling chloride gas that leaked from the chlorination plant of the Bombay Municipal Corporation at Kishan Nagar in Bombay. While 60 were discharged after treatment, two have been kept under observation. The leak is reported to have occurred at 3 am when the automatic diaphragm of the plant gave way owing to excessive pressure.

Rail fare hikes

A hike ranging from 5 to 7.5 per cent in second-class mail/express passenger fares and another increase of 12.5 per cent in all upper-class fares have been proposed in the railway budget. No increase in freight charges has been proposed in the budget nor has any hike been sought in fares for second-class (ordinary) passengers. There will also be no increase in second-class and first-class monthly season tickets.

Walk-out over Budget ‘leak’

Opposition members belonging to the BJP, CPI-M. Lok Dal and Akali Dal walked out of the Lok Sabha protesting against the alleged leak of the railway budget when Transport Minister Bansi Lal rose to present it. Lok Dal member Mahfooz Ali Khan was the first to protest. Waving what he called a photostat copy of a newspaper, he alleged that the railway budget had been leaked and there was no need for the minister to present it.

Terrorists kill 2 in Punjab

Terrorists in Punjab gunned down two more persons, looted a bank and snatched a car even as the state-level communal harmony committee at its meeting in Chandigarh expressed “grave concern” over the present situation in the state and suggested “stern measures” to tackle it. In the neighbouring state of Haryana, three Punjab terrorists arrested by the Haryana Police revealed during interrogation their “task” of attacking VIPs and killing Karam Singh, elder brother of Lt Gen R S Dyal, who was in charge of Operation Bluestar in Punjab in June 1984.