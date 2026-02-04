Moves are afoot at various levels to defuse the growing tensions in Punjab. While the Centre is committed to the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab, the governments of Punjab and Haryana are said to be in touch with each other to find an alternative solution for the transfer of some Hindi-speaking villages to Haryana, paving the way for an early implementation of the Punjab accord.

BJP protests price hike

Hundreds of Bharatiya Janata Party workers demonstrated at Patel Chowk, in protest against the “unprecedented rise” in the price of essential commodities. The workers, who later courted arrest, were demanding the withdrawal of the recent price hike announced by the government on petroleum products, foodgrains. and DTC fares. Some 2,000 workers, including the metropolitan councillor, M L Khurana, and the Delhi Pradesh chief, Kedar Nath Sahni, courted arrest at Patel Chowk.

Pak spy ring busted

Advertisement

The Border Security Force claimed to have busted a ring of Pakistani spies with the arrest of three persons, including a Pakistan national in the Anupgarh area in the state of Rajasthan. According to a Border Security Force release, these spies used to be dropped off at the border by Pakistan’s field intelligence unit for entry into India. They allegedly entered Indian territory in the guise of cattle lifters and indulged in espionage about the Indian Army positions.

India demands compensation

India has asked the Government of South Yemen to pay compensation to the families of 17 Indian nationals killed in the recent fighting in that country. The Secretary to the External Affairs Minister, N P Jain, called the ambassador of South Yemen, Ali Aidoor Yahya, and reiterated India’s concern about the welfare of Indian nationals still in the country.