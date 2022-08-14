25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination

August 14, 2022 4:17:56 am
The late Kaka D Iralu, in his book The Naga Saga (2000), articulates that Naga nationalism is an outcome of the aspirations of the Nagas to reclaim an independent Naga nation which existed before the British set foot in the lands of the Nagas. He argued that since then, self-determination and political meanings had been integrated into the idea of nationalism for the Nagas. The words from Iralu speak in volume to the length and breadth of the Nagas’ demands for a solution to the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talks.
Recently, on August 1, 2022, the NSCN (I-M) observed the 25th anniversary of the “Indo-Naga” ceasefire with the release of a booklet titled “25 Years of Indo-Naga Ceasefire (1997-2022)”.The NSCN-IM signed a ceasefire agreement with the Government of India on July 25, 1997, which became effective on August 1, 1997. This heralded the start of Indo-Naga peace talks. It opened an avenue in the search for a solution to the long-standing political demands of Nagas living across the region between India and Myanmar.
At this moment, the past reminds the Nagas of how their ancestors were denied their rights and territories. Dating back to the early nineteenth century, the British’s takeover of Assam and Manipur in 1826 with the Treaty of Yandabo led to the gradual conquest of the Nagas from 1832. The year 1881 marked the conquest of the Naga Hills by subduing the Nagas. Around the time of the Naga Club’s memorandum to the Simon Commission, asserting their self-determination in 1929, the Zeliangrong movement upheld the fight against the British to bring about freedom for the Nagas.
The emergence of the Naga National Council (NNC) in 1946 kept alive the need forthe sovereignty of Nagas. In response to the NNC, then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s militarised intervention against the Nagas paved the way for the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), which is still in force. A few decades later, the Shillong Accord in 1975 led to the formation of the NSCN, which split in 1988 and formed the NSCN-IM, led by Isak Swu and Thuingaleng Muivah, and NSCN-K, led by Khaplang. In 1997, the NSCN-IM and the Government of India entered a ceasefire agreement.
Subscriber Only Stories
Sometime in 2001, the NSCN-K also joined the Indo-Naga peace talks with the Government of India, but left it in the year 2015 and rejoined in 2019. From 1997 onwards, several rounds of talks were held, which finally culminated in the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and the NSCN-IM in August 2015. The agreement identified the unique history of the Nagas and acknowledged the decades of struggles for their political demands. Yet, the agreement is far from reaching a solution for the Nagas.
Since 1997, the NSCN-IM has remained the primary stakeholder in the Indo-Naga peace talks. However, the peace talks have also seen the participation of various groups, particularly the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), since 2017. In the recent past, the Centre, represented by interlocutor R N Ravi, conducted several rounds of meetings in which he included several Naga political groups. This was signalled as a step towards inclusivity, which boiled down to the speculated October 31, 2019, for concluding the peace talks.
To the echoes of inclusivity, it is important to note the Naga Mothers’ Association (NMA) statement made around that time where it appealed for proper inclusivity, urging for inclusion of the Naga Hoho (NH), the NMA, the Naga Students’ Federation (NSF) and the Naga Peoples’ Movement for Human Rights (NPMHR) on the basis of their contribution to the peace process for decades. The Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation’s (ENPO) demand for ‘Frontier Nagaland’ since 2010 also raised a question about the existing idea of inclusivity among the Nagas.
In the year 2020, the interlocutor, Ravi, made it to the news when his letter addressed to the Chief Minister of Nagaland was leaked on June 25. The incident led to distrust as Ravi had painted the Nagaland government and the insurgents in a bad light, linking them to failures of law and order. Following this incident, the NSCN-IM released the contents of the document of the Framework Agreement of 2015 in August 2020. Eventually, in September 2021, Ravi quit and was replaced by former IB special director A K Mishra as the sixth interlocutor for the Indo-Naga peace talks. The soured relationship between the NSCN-IM and Ravi was put to an end. The peace talks have now resumed to achieve a solution for the Nagas soon.
As the Indo-Naga peace talks marked their 25th year this August 2022, the prospect of the solution to Naga political demands still has no clear answers. The NSCN-IM remains firm over its demands for a separate flag and constitution for the Nagas. The hope for the unification of all the Naga-inhabited areas continues to live in the minds and aspirations of the Nagas. Recently, the Global Naga Forum (GNF) organised a two-day “Naga Solidarity Walk” from Kohima, Nagaland, to Senapati, Manipur, under the theme “One People, One Destiny”. The rally demonstrated that the Nagas are one and uphold Naga history and the need to defend their lands.
The writer teaches anthropology at the Royal Thimphu College, Bhutan
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Opinion News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop
Latest News
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue: China envoy
Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant
National Lok Adalat: Rs 524 crore collected as settlement in 8,954 cases
UP man held, charged with sedition for ‘Pak flag’ hoisting
‘No toilets in our slum, people go to railway tracks’: Mother of 12-year-old rape-murder victim
Independence Day celebrations: CIDCO holds sapling plantation programme
Countdown to demolition: Special explosives, planning down to seconds
HC: All policemen in Maharashtra should be aware of arrest norms by August 30
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Severed nerves in arm, Salman Rushdie is put on ventilator, ‘may lose an eye’
For better compliance, tech transfer, Govt to ease data localisation norms