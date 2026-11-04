As India marks 25 years of public leadership by Narendra Modi, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister of India, I am honoured to extend heartfelt congratulations and my deepest respect. This occasion represents one of the most remarkable development journeys. During these 25 years, Gujarat emerged as one of the world’s leading manufacturing destinations, while India rose to become one of the most dynamic major economies globally.

Few international companies have had the privilege of participating in this transformation as closely as Suzuki. When Modi became Gujarat CM in 2001, his efforts were focused on development based on industrial competitiveness, world-class infrastructure, efficient governance and investor confidence. While evaluating potential locations for Suzuki’s next phase of expansion in India, my late father, Osamu Suzuki, met CM Modi. He came away from that interaction with a strong sense of confidence in Gujarat’s future and in the state’s leadership. Looking back today, I believe that confidence has been fully justified. Our Hansalpur manufacturing complex in Gujarat has achieved an annual production capacity of one million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki manufacturing facility in the world to reach this milestone. It is also India’s largest passenger-vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location. The facility accounted for nearly half of Maruti Suzuki’s exports during FY2025-26 and helped maintain Maruti Suzuki as India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter with a share of over 50 per cent. We made a strategic decision to make Gujarat the manufacturing base for the e VITARA, Suzuki’s first global strategic battery electric vehicle. It is manufactured exclusively in India for supplying Suzuki’s global requirement — more than 100 countries including Europe, Japan and India as well.