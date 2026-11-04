As India marks 25 years of public leadership by Narendra Modi, first as Gujarat Chief Minister and then as Prime Minister of India, I am honoured to extend heartfelt congratulations and my deepest respect. This occasion represents one of the most remarkable development journeys. During these 25 years, Gujarat emerged as one of the world’s leading manufacturing destinations, while India rose to become one of the most dynamic major economies globally.
Few international companies have had the privilege of participating in this transformation as closely as Suzuki. When Modi became Gujarat CM in 2001, his efforts were focused on development based on industrial competitiveness, world-class infrastructure, efficient governance and investor confidence. While evaluating potential locations for Suzuki’s next phase of expansion in India, my late father, Osamu Suzuki, met CM Modi. He came away from that interaction with a strong sense of confidence in Gujarat’s future and in the state’s leadership. Looking back today, I believe that confidence has been fully justified. Our Hansalpur manufacturing complex in Gujarat has achieved an annual production capacity of one million vehicles, becoming the first Suzuki manufacturing facility in the world to reach this milestone. It is also India’s largest passenger-vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location. The facility accounted for nearly half of Maruti Suzuki’s exports during FY2025-26 and helped maintain Maruti Suzuki as India’s largest passenger vehicle exporter with a share of over 50 per cent. We made a strategic decision to make Gujarat the manufacturing base for the e VITARA, Suzuki’s first global strategic battery electric vehicle. It is manufactured exclusively in India for supplying Suzuki’s global requirement — more than 100 countries including Europe, Japan and India as well.
Suzuki has outlined an ambitious growth roadmap for India and has committed investments of approximately Rs 77,500 crore through FY2030-31. We are confident that PM Modi’s development-oriented leadership will help India realise its aspiration of becoming Viksit Bharat by 2047. As a longstanding partner in India’s journey, Suzuki is committed to contributing through investment, manufacturing, exports, deep localisation, skill development and sustainable growth. As part of this commitment, we are moving forward with plans for another manufacturing facility in Gujarat with an annual capacity of 1 million vehicles.
Recent economic reforms have further strengthened this confidence. The GST rationalisation implemented last year stimulated demand across the automobile sector, particularly among small-car customers. Maruti Suzuki recorded total sales of 2.42 million vehicles in FY2025-26, including record domestic sales and exports. This reflects India’s economic growth, rising aspirations and expanding middle class.
However, the significance of development cannot be measured only through economic statistics. One aspect of PM Modi’s vision that resonates strongly with Suzuki is the belief that economic progress must be inclusive. Its fruits should reach villages, farmers, small entrepreneurs and ordinary citizens. Suzuki shares this philosophy.
PM Modi has consistently emphasised that atmanirbharta must extend beyond manufacturing to critical areas such as energy security. Biogas is a powerful expression of this vision because it enables India to meet more of its energy needs through resources available within the country. It brings together three important national priorities: Environmental sustainability, energy security and rural prosperity.
Suzuki strongly supports this approach. We have established three biogas plants and have seven additional projects in the pipeline. In addition, we have announced four further facilities based on agricultural residue and biomass resources. These are just a start and we are planning to scale up further. Through Next Bharat Venture, we are also supporting social entrepreneurship and encouraging innovative solutions that improve the well-being of rural communities. Deep localisation, skill development, clean energy and rural enterprise may appear to be separate initiatives, but they are united by a common purpose: Building domestic capabilities and ensuring that the rewards of economic progress are shared broadly across society.
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As I reflect on the past 25 years, I see a powerful example of what can be achieved when vision is combined with execution, development is guided by long-term thinking, and economic growth is connected with inclusion and sustainability. We are grateful for the opportunity to be part of India’s remarkable journey and remain firmly committed to contributing to its future. We believe Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, defined by vision, decisiveness and determined execution, will continue to strengthen India’s position in the global economy and help fulfil its aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
Suzuki is proud to remain a trusted and committed partner in India’s growth story and to contribute to realising PM Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat.
The writer is representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corporation