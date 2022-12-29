2022: The year the Tech Bro fell from grace

In 2022, one particular group fell from the pedestal it had occupied in the collective imagination in recent years. The “tech bro”, the ultimate aspirational class for many across the world, was exposed.

It was impossible for people who came of age in the 2010s to escape this phenomenon. From conversations with friends to online fan communities, we witnessed the spectacle of the tech bro and how he was “revolutionising” the world. By witness, I mean having men explain their favourite tech bro to you. In think-piece after think-piece, tech bros were painted more as artists than the profit-seeking businessmen they are. David Fincher’s The Social Network (2010) and other artefacts of popular culture cemented this notion.

A tech bro, invariably a white male, represented a way of life that prioritised individual genius above all else. Employed in Silicon Valley, he was arrogant, entitled and condescending. But, he had the ability not just to see the future, but to be ten steps ahead of it — or so we were told.

His affinity for science and logic with scant regard for rules and conventions and a thirst to bring in the big money seemed to excuse the lack of social skills, misogyny (ever wondered why so many “geniuses” still haven’t been able to come up with a way to keep women safe online?), and apathy that refused to look beyond the technology to consider the real-world impact of their products

What’s worse is that young men all over the world were (and many still are) immensely influenced by the tech bro as a role model. In them, they saw not just the prospect of more money than traditional high-paying jobs could offer, but also a self-serving myth of the “misunderstood genius”. The one who decided to chart his own path and was rewarded for it. Anyone, the story went, could be the next Mark Zuckerberg or Elon Musk. In media depictions, a lot of emphasis was placed on how awkward and introverted these bros were – the most common trope was their inability to talk to women. For thousands of young men across the world, this became an achievable dream: If so-and-so could emerge as a “winner” after displaying such a lack of social graces, they certainly could too.

So, what happened in 2022? How did we finally get disillusioned with the tech bro?

Well, for starters, the whole Elon Musk taking over Twitter saga. In a couple of months, the eccentric billionaire would go from having his tweets vetted by a lawyer before posting them to controlling how the social media giant functions. Immediately after he acquired the company, around half of Twitter’s employees were fired with little warning, and to add to the chaos, some were asked to re-join. The debacle made one thing clear: Musk really had no idea of how to handle his latest purchase.

As if this wasn’t enough, Musk continues to do bizarre things with little consequences. His obsession with free speech might be well-intentioned, but the fact that it seems to favour those on the right wing of the political spectrum is not lost on most. And even though he has himself acknowledged the prevalence of “bots” or automated accounts that perform the same functions as those operated by humans, he continues to hold polls asking users their opinion on the functioning of Twitter. The latest stunt was an online poll asking if he should step down as the Twitter CEO, in which 57 per cent voted that he should.

Another significant moment that brought down the tech bro’s image was the bankruptcy of FTX, the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, which affected an estimated 10 lakh-plus people. The man behind the fall was founder Sam Bankman-Fried, who had also founded a trading firm called Alameda Research, which was supposed to be a separate business. However, reports by Coindesk and the Wall Street Journal suggested things were not all above board. This eventually led to a total crash, with FTX making it impossible for customers to pull their own money out.

Bankman-Fried, 30, had a celebrity status of his own as a billionaire practising “effective altruism”, which he described as “maximising the good that you do, the positive impact you have on the world”. He once appeared in a YouTube video titled The Most Generous Billionaire, handing out money on the street.

Soon after FTX’s fall, critics pointed out that the movement’s underlining ideals could have triggered Bankman-Fried’s propensity to risk, and more so provided a shield for the way he was running his company. Once again, this is an example of a tech bro genuinely believing that he is the antidote to the world’s problems, and that he alone can change everything that’s wrong with society.

The messianic, misogynist genius has been exposed as human and problematic on several counts, and there is finally a reckoning of the ethical costs of “going fast and breaking things”. The tech bro has been taken down a peg. But is that enough?

The newsletter Dirt called 2022 “The year the 2010s finally ended”. We can only hope this statement holds true in the context of the tech bro.

