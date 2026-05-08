On May 10, 1857, sepoys at Meerut began their revolt, igniting a conflict that spread across northern India and would influence Indian politics for decades. Many Indians, familiar with the NCERT maps showing rebel leaders and locations, know this story well. However, less well known is the narrative Britain crafted about the rebellion at the time — through its newspapers and public performances — and how that narrative marginalised the everyday Indian from the core of the uprising.

Reading the British press and theatre of 1857 is like entering a parallel universe. Consider The Times of London. Early reports from India prompted an almost complacent assurance: “So far there is no great grievance to be remedied, and no immediate danger to be apprehended.” The phrasing is telling. If there is “no great grievance,” then the revolt cannot be about decades of economic extraction or the humiliation of kings and communities. It must be a passing disturbance, a failure of loyalty, an aberration in an otherwise benevolent system.

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That tone changed dramatically once news of Delhi and Cawnpore reached Britain. “This mutiny has assumed a very serious character,” The Times declared. Yet the frame remained intact. The “serious character” lay in the scale of violence against Britons. Reporting dwelt on massacres of Europeans, on violated domestic sanctuaries, on the spectacle of empire in peril. What it did not do was sit with the mundane violence of tax collection, forced crop patterns, or artisans reduced to paupery by East India Company trade policies.

When British papers did look for causes, they turned instinctively to Indian “fanaticism” and “credulity”. The infamous greased cartridges of the Enfield rifle became a story not of a pattern of religious interference and missionary pressure, but of irrational sepoys misled by “designing men”. The missionary Alexander Duff could thus insist that “deep designing men… invented these falsehoods [about the cartridges] to lead them to rise and overthrow the Government”. The sepoy is reimagined as a gullible instrument; the government as a victim of lies.

By 1857, land revenue arrangements in large parts of north India pushed cultivators into debt. Auctioning revenue rights and rigid collection schedules meant that failure to pay on time could result in the loss of ancestral holdings. Craftspeople in textiles and other trades were battered by a combination of coercive contracts and the influx of British-manufactured cloth. Indian courts and princely states were hemmed in or annexed, their authority hollowed out long before the Doctrine of Lapse finished the job. These are not romantic nationalist claims; they are matters of record in British-Indian correspondence, in the Company’s own reports, and in the crop failures and local uprisings of the late 18th and early 19th centuries. Yet the dominant newspapers in London preferred to praise the Company’s “munificence” and “civilising mission”.

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If the press produced the daily narrative, Victorian theatre gave it emotional flesh. London stages rushed to dramatise events in India even before the last towns had fallen or been retaken. At Astley’s Royal Amphitheatre, a spectacle titled The Storming and Capture of Delhi opened in November 1857, barely two months after the city was recaptured. It promised audiences that the drama was “founded upon the present events in India”. In practice, this meant cavalry charges, booming artillery, tableaux of teeming “natives” and, crucially, British officers as the moral centre of the story. The uprising, in other words, was to be consumed as spectacle.

Seen from 2026, this might seem like a distant cultural curiosity. However, the narrative still holds significance. It influenced how generations of Britons understood 1857: not as a broad, chaotic, multi-class revolt against an exploitative corporation supported by a distant Crown, but as a contained episode of “mutiny” that ultimately demonstrated the resilience and necessity of imperial rule. That story facilitated the transition from Company Raj to direct Crown rule in 1858. It reassured British readers that what India needed was firmer, more centralised governance, rather than a reckoning with exploitation.

It also did something subtler: It delegitimised Indian agency. If the revolt was the product of rumour, superstition and manipulation, then the choices of sepoys who refused to bite cartridges, of peasants who joined village-level risings, of dispossessed princes who staked their fortunes on restoration, could be dismissed as irrational. The role of British policy was downgraded. The empire remained the rational actor; Indians remained raw material to be governed, pacified, improved.

For Indians today, especially for those of us who work in communications and advocacy, revisiting these narratives is not just an academic exercise. It is a reminder of how power writes its own innocence into the record. The East India Company’s shareholders, its board in Leadenhall Street, and later the British Parliament did not primarily defend their project by force. They defended it through stories – in Parliament, in editorials, in melodramas – that inverted cause and effect, turning extraction into “improvement”, resistance into “mutiny”, hunger into “ingratitude”.

This has resonances far beyond the 19th century. Contemporary corporate and geopolitical power still relies on narratives that make structural violence disappear into abstractions: “collateral damage”, “market reforms”, “security operations,” and “ stability. When farmers, workers, indigenous peoples or small states push back, the dominant frames often pathologise them – as misled, emotional, extremist, or anti-development – rather than asking what policies brought them to the brink.

Marking May 10 in 2026, then, is not only about honouring known names – Mangal Pandey, Rani Lakshmibai, Bahadur Shah Zafar – or debating whether 1857 was “national” in character. It is about recovering the figure that the British press and theatre tried hardest to erase: the ordinary Indian subject of Company rule. On the anniversary of Meerut, we owe it to the rebels and to ourselves to resist the comforting script that the empire wrote for its own conscience. The story of 1857 is not only of sepoys turning their guns on their officers. It is of a whole society pushed beyond endurance by an unaccountable corporation, and of a world power determined to deny that fact, even to itself. In re-reading 1857 through that lens, we might also sharpen our gaze on the empires – corporate and geopolitical – that shape our present.

The writer is Head of Communications and Media, World Food Programme in India. Views expressed are personal