Meet ChatGPT: My potential colleague and professional rival

I work at a news organisation. And for all those yet to enter the workforce — allow me to paint you a picture. As soon as I walk into the newsroom, I am met with lively chatter — the first rousing debate of the day has kicked off. From Andrew Tate to the latest Bollywood wedding, and from what the Opposition in India lacks today to why the Supreme Court and Centre can’t seem to settle their differences (with some keen discussion on the best cheese peppered in) — I work at an office that comes to life as more and more people trickle in.

As a fresher in the field, the opportunity to listen in on the conversations of seasoned professionals has taught me more lessons than I can count, giving me insight into hard-won perspectives. This work atmosphere has made me better in ways both tangible and intangible.

Enter: ChatGPT. The arrival of Artificial Intelligence has been prophesied and warning bells have been ringing for a while. With OpenAI’s ChatGPT launch late last year, AI made its official entry into the workforce. Lucky for me, my new colleague entered the market shortly after me. It seems as though I have joined a space that is metamorphosing into a version that could render me redundant. The threat is real, and it is here, now.

Think about it: Every appraisal meeting, every performance review — my colleague, Mr GPT, regardless of how hard I try, is likely beat me on all counts — accuracy, efficiency, and speed. Hushed quips of, “Wave goodbye to that raise you were eyeing” as we discuss AI, are gentle reminders of what the future might look like.

As AI becomes increasingly ubiquitous, many fields will have to deal with the question of who and what is now made redundant. In journalism, for example, news curation organisations are likely to collapse. Short summaries of news highlights, explainers on all things trending, and desk work are likely to get partially or entirely eclipsed by ChatGPT because it can offer the same product with minimal to no human intervention. Foreshadowed by mass layoffs in the IT sector globally, this could mean job loss at a scale that may so far be unprecedented.

Arguing that this is simply human evolution at work (a claim made by many in the pro-AI camp) is callous and tone-deaf to the Indian context in particular. At a time when both political and economic instability and job insecurity are high, the devastation that ChatGPT can wreak in the workforce, and possibly the economy deserves serious thought, in public discourse and policy alike.

But, all’s not lost. ChatGPT is likely to usher in some positive changes if used right. For example, many reporters working in English-language newsrooms struggle to type out copies of the information they have laboured to gather because English isn’t their first language. Due to inherent biases in the field, hiring and firing are often affected by these considerations, despite the fact that proficiency in English is entirely unrelated to the skills reporting requires. Ridding ourselves of these biases would be ideal, but ChatGPT taking over the written part of a reporter’s assignment may help bridge gaps in the meantime. Similarly, reporting itself could get easier across regions if ChatGPT is equipped with languages other than English.

Even so, the adoption of tools like ChatGPT, and other AI-based products cannot be uniform across fields. Substituting some part of the workforce in a newsroom with AI could make work both faster and cheaper, but it will take away from the humanness of the field. Journalism is enriched as much by the final product as it is by the process of creation. Riffing in the office with colleagues, senior and junior, encourages newer ideas, original arguments, and allows room for introspection and improvement. Depriving a field entirely based on the experience of that human connection could be devastating in ways that are hard to envision now, but will lead to a loss that is felt by all. This is true not just for journalists, but for many other creative fields (artists, for example).

So, even though my human instinct is to welcome my new colleague and offer it a seat on the table, the changes AI brings with it make me reconsider. The idea of working in a newsroom half the current size, surrounded by machines is unappealing. The jury is out on whether AI’s integration in professional spaces is a good thing or not. But I can tell you this — as a young professional, I am anxious. I hope that the lessons we learned from the gaps between policy and the advancement of Big Tech will afford us some insights as we deal with AI. Setting the right priorities so that the potential of the burgeoning workforce in India is not foregone for blind automation must be the way forward.

Write to the author at sukhmani.malik@expressindia.com