Badminton legend Aparna Popat writes: Protecting young sportswomen from predators is our duty

Written by Aparna Popat

We usually assume the sporting arena to be a safe space. We ask our kids to go out and play. For me, that’s about enjoyment, as much as winning. But when young athletes are sexually harassed, basic safety becomes a big concern. It’s just not fair that a person with experience can take the fun out of sport for them.

What happened in US gymnastics with Simone Biles and other top gymnasts shook me to the core. That it had been so obvious, and was reported but ignored, and that the US gymnasts are now suing the FBI is so unreal. They took on the US gymnastics establishment and went to the Senate. In other cases in America, athletes have taken on the bigwigs as well. That’s possible in systems such as the one in America. But in the final analysis, what gets affected is women’s sport. On the one hand, we are encouraging more girls to go out and become sportswomen. On the other hand, instances like the one involving the alleged harassment of a young cyclist by a national coach can make parents reconsider their daughters’ participation in sport.

What has changed now is that athletes have more of a voice. They are more aware and there’s greater conversation about women in sport. Avenues are now available — even if these are anonymous — to voice their concerns. Earlier, the process itself was a deterrent. But the underlying set of conditions that make harassment possible have not gone away: Trainees shift out of their homes when still young, there’s homesickness and performance pressure, extensive travel for training and competitions — all of this makes them vulnerable.

While we encourage girls to participate in sport, we must remember that their dignity is more important than everything else. We must educate them about what is okay and what isn’t. The next step is to empower them to speak out when they feel uncomfortable about anyone during training or on the field. Finally, they must be provided with adequate redressal mechanisms. Even then, a young woman might win the battle but lose the war. The offenders might have some level of action taken against them but it is our duty to ensure that in the long term, complaining does not affect the sportsperson’s career, and she can go on to fulfil her potential.

What is unique to sport is the age group of the victims — they are dependent on those in the system and around them. They are almost always very young. How will they even know what is to be done? The power differential between them and those around them is key.

Those dealing with these young athletes need to be sensitised against casual body-shaming or saying inappropriate things. I understand that at times such gestures can be unintentional but that does not make them acceptable. Hence, those who are around the athletes too should be provided with adequate guidance and there should be a forum to resolve such issues when they arise. India is culturally different because we take pride in the relationship of reverence between the “guru” and “shishya”. We celebrate Guru Purnima, and are taught to be obedient. But that doesn’t give anyone the license to do as they feel. Research shows that the best coach-athlete combinations work when there’s mutual respect. Trust is all-important in creating champions. Once trust is taken away, and the bond based on mutual respect is broken, it harms performance. The dos and don’ts have to be strictly followed. You just can’t cross the line.

In my time as an athlete, we just heard stories, nothing was verified or validated. But after hearing about the recent cases, I would encourage all parents of athletes to have a conversation with their daughters and encourage them to speak up if they feel uncomfortable. My constant dilemma is whether this means drawing the child’s attention to something that’s not there right now. Should we let it be? Will we be taking the fun out of the game for her by sowing this seed of possible doubt in her head and colouring her perception, when all we want is for her to enjoy sports? It’s a hard conversation to have and a tough call to make.

Most of these instances happen during travel or at hostels or in camps where a parent isn’t even at hand to gauge what’s happening with the child. It breaks my heart that it’s our beloved sport that exposes girls to this danger. Of course, sexual harassment is a larger crisis. #MeToo, casting couch revelations at the highest levels of administration and among corporates – women (and men) today face this scourge everywhere.

Sport is, by and large, an unorganised sector. The punishment for such offenders needs to be discussed. Dismissal of the offending coach, physiotherapist or official is what the institutions usually do, even where more legal action is necessary. But legal costs can be debilitating in case the latter course of action is adopted. A speedy resolution of such cases is imperative.

What is most important is to remember that the victims are often minors. There must be clear repercussions for the guilty.

The writer is a former national badminton champion