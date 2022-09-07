September 7, 1982, Forty Years Ago: INSAT-1A fails

Indian space scientists abandoned Insat-IA, the first multi-purpose domestic satellite as it had become totally unoperational. The master control facility (MCF) at Hassan discovered that all the fuel on board the spacecraft had been depleted, making control of the satellite impossible. “Investigations are continuing to determine the precise cause of these events,” a press release by MCF said.

Looting In Floods

Looting and clashes have been reported from the flooded areas where people in search of food have not got any relief. Many who have managed to cross over to safer places by their own efforts have reported looting and snatching of food grains from government stocks or private godowns.

Embassy Occupied

An armed group occupied the Polish embassy in Berne, took diplomats hostage and threatened to blow it up in 48 hours unless the Polish Government lifted martial law and freed political prisoners in Poland, the police said. The group, which contacted the Berne police after occupying the mission, also demanded that all prison camps in Poland should be disbanded and that the “repression against the Polish people should be stopped”.

Assam Talks

The spirit of cordiality has taken over the protracted Assam talks in the Capital perceptibly accelerating the process of ending the deadlock and evolving an honourable solution to the foreigners’ issue. “A package deal” is what is stated to be in the offing through a series of informal discussions, which do away with the time-consuming debates of a formal talk and enable participants to concentrate more on the core problems.