September 6, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Cochin Violence

An angry mob set fire to a liquor contractor’s jeep and to three arrack shops as the death toll in the Vypeen Island liquor tragedy rose to 60. Police are patrolling the streets of Vypeen to keep away groups of youngsters who attacked the property of the two contractors who sold spurious liquor that resulted in the 60 deaths.

Abdullah Critical

The condition of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Sheikh Abdullah, who had a massive heart attack, was reported critical at 9 pm. Hundreds of people, including National Conference workers, came to the chief minister’s house.

Militant Killed

Tarsem Singh, alias Sema, belonging to Nagla Bhuwan village of Punjab and stated to be an associate of militant Sikh leader Sant Jamail Singh Bhindranwale, was killed in an encounter with the police near Bela-Ukhra village in Pilibhit district, according to an official report. His three associates, Gulzar Singh, Mani Singh and Lakha Singh were arrested, while Baldev Singh managed to escape.

CCP Congress

Communist party Chairman Hu Yaobang has told the 12th party Congress that China will abolish the party chairmanship and launch a “rectification campaign”. “No fundamental turn for the better has as yet been made in the party style,” Hu told the opening session in his political work report. Hu said the party was still being undermined by “pernicious influences” from the 1966-67 Cultural Revolution launched by Mao. The new party constitution “forbids all forms of personality cult” — a reference to Mao Worship and the need for democratic, collective party leadership.