Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022

September 27, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Manch President

Lalit Mohan Singh, president of the Bihar unit of the Sanjay Vichar Manch, was arrested on the charges of cheating and forgery.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 27, 1982.

Lalit Mohan Singh, president of the Bihar unit of the Sanjay Vichar Manch, was arrested on the charges of cheating and forgery. He was later produced before the chief judicial magistrate of Patna, A P Sinha. who remanded him to judicial custody for 15 days.

Israel Pulls Out

A solution to a dispute over the presence of Israeli troops in west Beirut appeared to be moving closer. The Israelis pulled out of some of their remaining positions and said most of the rest of their men would leave by September 28.

Hyderabad Revolt

The central Congress (I) leadership is worried about reports from Hyderabad that a revolt against the New Andhra chief minister is brewing in the legislature party. Former CM Bhavanam Venkataram is understood to have addressed a detailed letter to Indira Gandhi putting down the feelings of fellow legislators. According to them, CM Vijayabhaskara Reddy, in forming his new team, had dropped several of those who supported Mrs Gandhi during 1977-80 and provided positions to those who had remained with the then Brahmananda Reddy Congress.

Joint Statement

A joint declaration released simultaneously in New Delhi and Moscow reaffirmed their strong opposition to outside interference in the internal affairs of the countries of South-West Asia or South-East Asia. Without mentioning Afghanistan, they expressed their conviction that the problems of the region demanded peaceful, political solutions paying full respect to “the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-aligned status of the countries of the region.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-09-2022 at 05:00:35 am
40 Years Ago

