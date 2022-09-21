September 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Asiad Arson

The Mandir Marg police have registered a case of arson in connection with the fire on Panchkuian road in which six furniture workshops and a motor garage were gutted. The police refused to divulge anything more about the case, saying that the investigation was a secret matter.

Test Pilots

Two test pilots of the IAF have been selected for the coveted Indo-Soviet space flight, expected sometime in 1984. This was announced by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The test pilots are Wg Cdr R Malhotra and Sqd Ldr R Sharma. They were selected out of 200 candidates.

India-USSR Talks

India and the Soviet Union agreed that the primary task before the world was to avert a nuclear war. PM Indira Gandhi and Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev agreed on the need to reduce tension by strengthening detente and promoting trust. While Mrs Gandhi called upon the super powers to desist from stockpiling weapons, Brezhnev proposed that the NATO and the Warsaw Pact declare that they would refrain from extending their sphere of activity to Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Massacre Ignored

Israeli press reports claimed that Prime Minister Menachem Begin’s government knew for as much as 36 hours that Lebanese Phalangists were killing Palestinians in Beirut but no action was taken to stop the slaughter. Government spokesmen and the military command had no immediate comment on the press reports.