scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

September 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: 200 held hostage

Left-wing guerrillas held hostage some 200 leading Honduran businessmen, two cabinet ministers and the central bank governor and warned they would begin killing them if the government did not release 80 political prisoners.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 19, 1982.

Left-wing guerrillas held hostage some 200 leading Honduran businessmen, two cabinet ministers and the central bank governor and warned they would begin killing them if the government did not release 80 political prisoners. The hostages include Finance Minister Arturo Carleto, Economics Minister Gustavo Alfaro and central bank governor Gonzalo Carrillo.

Flood toll

Six persons were drowned in the swollen Gomti on the outskirts of Lucknow. The boat, which was carrying 40 passengers, capsized near Arjunganj village. While 34 were rescued, six, four children, a man and a woman, were drowned. Their bodies were later recovered. With the six deaths, the death toll in the current floods and heavy rain, according to official figures, mounted to 407.

Palestinians killed

Hundreds of men, women and children were massacred in two Palestinian refugee camps in West Beirut within the past 36 hours, apparently by right-wing Lebanese Christian militiamen, reporters who toured the scene said.

Lost Chinese

The foreign ministry said that two Chinese engineers lost their way last month and crossed the Indian border but were returned by Indian authorities. It had had no direct comment on a newspaper report that a Chinese engineer crossed into India on September 3 to seek political asylum.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof

LSR girls molested

A bus load of college youths celebrating their victory in a student body election in Delhi, swooped down on students of Lady Sri Ram college and molested them.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:55:06 am
Next Story

Quotas: Govt to set up panel to study status of Scheduled Castes converts to Christianity and Islam

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

September 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: 200 held hostage
September 19, 1982, Forty Years Ago: 200 held hostage

EXPRESS OPINION
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
More Explained
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement