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September 17, 40 years ago: In a Mumbai hospital, a mysterious corpse in water tank

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 17, 1986.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 17, 1986.This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 17, 1986.
By: Editorial
2 min readSep 17, 2026 07:08 AM IST First published on: Sep 17, 2026 at 06:40 AM IST

BSF to continue combing

The Centre has directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to continue its operations against intruders from Pakistan and to shoot them if they do not respond when challenged. The fresh directions were issued to remove doubts about the role of the BSF guarding the Indo-Pak border in Punjab following the killing of ten Sikh youths who intruded in the Dera Baba Nanak sector of Gurdaspur district on August 30. The youths “failed” to make their intentions clear when a BSF patrol challenged them.

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