Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022

September 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K Council

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 14, 1982.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 14, 1982.

A new 11-member Jammu and Kashmir Council of Ministers will be sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar. While there is no official announcement as to who would be the new ministers in the two-tier ministry, proposed by Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, unofficially nine names were disclosed by sources close to the CM. These are Babu Parmanand, Mohi-ud-din Shah, Pyare Lai Handoo, Bodh Raj Bali, and Rafiq Hussain Khan.

Israeli Attack

Israeli jets attacked Syrian and Palestinian positions in eastern and northern Lebanon, killing 30 troops and guerrillas in the fourth air assault in this Mediterranean country in six days, the Voice of Lebanon radio station reported.

Pakistan Killings

The police mounted a big manhunt after a member of Pakistan’s Civilian Advisory Council and two of his employees were shot dead in Karachi, official sources said. The attack is being seen as part of a campaign of violence against supporters of the President, General Mohammad Zia ul Haq’s military government.

Bihar Press Bill

The state-owned Bihar State Road Transport Corporation has “refused” to carry in its buses bundles of two leading newspapers of Patna, the Indian Nation (English) and Aryavarta (Hindi) which have been focussing attention on the threat to the freedom of the press posed by the press curbs bill. A spokesman of the Newspaper and Publications, which runs these two papers, said in a statement that the staff at the principal bus depot here refused to book the bundles “for the last two days” as they had “orders from above” in this connection.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-09-2022 at 05:28:43 am
40 Years Ago

September 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K Council
September 14, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K Council

