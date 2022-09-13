scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 1982

September 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K New Cabinet

The Sheikh Cabinet had seven cabinet ministers, six ministers of state and eight deputy ministers.

This is the front page of The Indian Express published on September 13, 1982.

Farooq Abdullah took away the breath of a teeming multitude gathered to pay homage to his father by announcing suddenly that he was going to do away with the entire Sheikh Cabinet that he had inherited and have a completely new team. He said he would reduce the number of ministers from the earlier 21 to 11. The Sheikh Cabinet had seven cabinet ministers, six ministers of state and eight deputy ministers.

34 Akalis Die

Thirty-four Akali Dal (L) volunteers were killed and 21 injured—most of them seriously — when the bus in which they were being taken to the Bhatinda jail collided with a passenger train at the Tarn Taran railway crossing. The condition of eight of the 21 injured persons admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in Tarn Taran is reported to be critical.

CCP Politburo

The Communist Party central committee elected a new ruling politburo that included China’s undisputed leader Deng Xiaoping, but ousted the late chairman Mao’s protege Hua Guofeng, the official Xinhua news agency said. Deng was elected to the politburo and its elite standing committee of six members. He also was re-elected chairman of the party’s powerful military commission. Hua, who succeeded Mao as chairman, was removed from the politburo and its standing committee, but remains a member of the new central committee.

Zurich Accident

At least 38 people were killed when a train hit a busload of Germans on a level crossing, it was reported in Geneva. The accident happened in the canton of Zurich. The level crossing barriers were not down at the time.

40 Years Ago

September 13, 1982, Forty Years Ago: J&K New Cabinet

