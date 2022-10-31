October 31, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Khan arrested

Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan, who has spent several years in Pakistani jails since independence, was once again put under house arrest. The North-West Frontier Province Government said he had been placed under house detention for participating in political activities which were restricted under the law.

PM accepts demands

The Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi, may accept some demands of the Akalis before November 4 — the deadline fixed by the Akalis for the announcement of the next phase of their agitation. Mrs Gandhi’s announcement may be made on November I, the birthday of Guru Nanak and also the day when Punjab was reorganised in 1966. It is possible the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab may also be announced along with some of the religious demands.

PM on language

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi has said that she was against regional parties wherever their “narrow thinking weakens the nation”. The Prime Minister reiterated that Hindi would not be forced on anybody, but stressed the need to have one language that the entire country could speak. Otherwise others would feel that India has no common language, she said.

Manipur actor killed

Khaidem Maimu Singh, well known amateur theatre artiste of Manipur, was shot dead during an exchange of fire between the police and a group of alleged extremists at Yumnam Leikai in Imphal. Twenty-two-year-old Maimu Singh, described by the police as an extremist, received several bullet injuries while trying to slip away from a place surrounded by them. He died on the spot.