Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

October 21, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Khalistan in UK

The Bow Court Magistrate acquitted the Khalistan movement founder Jagjit Singh Chohan of the charge of trying to burn the Indian National Flag and a copy of the Indian Constitution and creating public disorder outside the Indian High Commission but gave three years’ suspended sentence to two of his associates.

Sri Lanka was put under a state of emergency soon after polling for the election of the country's executive president concluded.

Lankan Emergency

Sri Lanka was put under a state of emergency soon after polling for the election of the country’s executive president concluded. This is the fourth spell of emergency proclaimed by the Jayawardene government since it came to power five years ago.

Congress Dissenters

The AICC (I) general secretary, G K Moopanar, said that disciplinary action would be taken against its Maharashtra MLAs if reports that they had met to intensify the anti-Bhosale drive were found true. He said that the central disciplinary action committee was inquiring into the reports to ascertain facts.

Akali’s Next Phase

The Akali Dal president, Harchand Singh Longowal, appealed to all Panthic workers and sympathisers of Punjab all over the country to reach here on November 4 for the announcement of the next party programme of launching a “dharamyudh” for the implementation of the Anandpur Sahib resolution.

Nobel for Stigler

Professor George Stigler of Chicago University won the 1982 Nobel memorial prize for economics for his work on the market effects of regulatory policies, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 04:46:42 am
40 Years Ago

