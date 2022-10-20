October 20, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Tension in Amritsar

Shoot-at-sight orders were issued in Amritsar by the deputy commissioner, Sardar Singh. The official statement said that the order was issued in the city in view of the violent clashes between police and Akali supporters in the vicinity of the Golden Temple. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal high command decided to continue the party morcha for the implementation of the Anandpur Sahib resolution.

Thatcher in focus

The Government’s proposal to withdraw the ban on British citizens to marry abroad and bring foreign spouses to live in Britain is suspected by the Opposition as a step by Margaret Thatcher to gain popularity before she holds snap general election. The withdrawal of the ban is likely to be effective from January next year. Tory right-wingers are furious over the move and have threatened revolt if it insists on relaxing the immigration rules to favour coloured immigrants who, they say, are the main cause of all economic ills in the country.

Walkout over IMF

The opposition in the Rajya Sabha walked out before the passing of the bill amending the International Monetary Fund and Bank Act 1945 in protest against the conditions imposed by the IMF, which it felt would undermine the sovereignty of the country.

Reagan on Lebanon

US President Reagan publicly pledged support for Lebanon’s sovereignty after talks with Lebanese President Amine Gemayel focussing on withdrawing all foreign troops from the country. In a statement, Reagan said: “I reaffirm United States’ support for the sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity and freedom of Lebanon.”