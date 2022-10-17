scorecardresearch
October 17, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Akali Resistance

Violence erupted as responding to party chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal’s call, Akali satyagrahis lodged in various jails all over the state, resisted eviction from prison.

Acting on the decision to release the Akali detainees taken at the prime minister's behest, the Punjab government claimed it had succeeded in evicting 3,000 Akalis from six main jails. But reports from various prisons in the state suggested that police operations were in most cases met with stiff resistance and were only partially successful in others.

Violence erupted as responding to party chief Sant Harchand Singh Longowal’s call, Akali satyagrahis lodged in various jails all over the state, resisted eviction from prison. Acting on the decision to release the Akali detainees taken at the prime minister’s behest, the Punjab government claimed it had succeeded in evicting 3,000 Akalis from six main jails. But reports from various prisons in the state suggested that police operations were in most cases met with stiff resistance and were only partially successful in others. While the 2,300 satyagrahis lodged in the Ludhiana central jail virtually seized control of the administration as jail staff deserted their posts, in Kapurthala over three dozen persons were injured when fighting broke out between forcibly evicted Akalis and the police. While an official spokesman said the clash took place outside the jail premises, injured Akali workers said they had been “attacked” by the police inside the jail.

China’s Missile Test

China succeeded in a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLMB) test, Japan’s largest-circulation paper, Yomiuri, said. China is thus the fifth country to possess SSBN and SLMB .

Zia Refuses Pact

Pakistan has turned down the Soviet offer of a “security pact”, BBC reported. Interviewed by the BBC correspondent on the Afghan issue and “Pakistan’s uneasy relationship with its giant neighbour,” Gen Zia disclosed that “the Russians suggested that he join them in a security pact”.

US Supports Israel

The Us has stopped its contribution to the IAEA in protest against the United Nations organisation’s rejection of Israel’s credentials, Secretary of State George Shultz said.

